Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on OnePlus 13, iPhone 15

As we all are aware, the sale season has begun. Amazon has revealed the Great Republic Day Sale. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on 13 January. The prime members can access the sale from 12 January. The last day of the sale has not been revealed by the company. Amazon has listed a lot of smartphones for sale. Well liked smartphones, high- end smartphones and mid-range smartphones will all be on sale during this period. Read further to get insights about the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

iQOO 13 to well-known mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord 4 are on sale. Here is a list of smartphones that you can buy during the sale. The sale prices of the smartphones have not been disclosed by Amazon.

Redmi A4

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

OnePlus 13

iPhone 15

iQOO Z9s

Oppo F27 Pro+

OnePlus 13 Neo

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus 13R and more.

OnePlus 13: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Talking about the OnePlus 13, OnePlus has announced that the launch deals would be accessible through all authorised platforms in india. Since the OnePlus 13 was launched it has been creating a buzz in the smartphone market. Now that you can find it on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at a discounted price, It is a great deal. Though the sale price has not been disclosed by Amazon.

If you plan to buy the OnePlus 13 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale,you will receive an additional bank card discount of Rs 5,000. And if you purchase a OnePlus 13R, it will be eligible for a bank discount of Rs 3,000. Even if Amazon offers the same deals as OnePlus, customers can benefit using the Bank discounts. OnePlus 13R was introduced for Rs 42,999. The original cost is Rs 69,999.

iPhone 15: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

You can avail the iPhone 15 at less than Rs 60,000. Yes! You read that right. According to the teasers from Amazon, the iPhone will be priced less than Rs.60,000. There is no information about the iPhone 16 series as of now. But since there are attractive offers being offered by a lot of companies, you may consider getting the newest iPhone models at a reduced cost taking advantage of Vijay Sales' substantial discounts.

An iPhone 16, with 128GB of storage, costs Rs 73,490. The initial price of this phone was Rs 79,900. You automatically save Rs 6,410.