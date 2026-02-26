Apple and Samsung competition in India intensifies as iPhone 17 Pro price drops ahead of Galaxy S26 launch

The Apple and Samsung competition in India is heating up as the iPhone 17 Pro price in India drops sharply just before the Galaxy S26 launch. iPhone 17 Pro is being priced massively low in India immediately before the Galaxy S 26 series, which is accelerating the competition between Apple and Samsung. It is a highly intelligent strategy of Apple given all Samsung phones are identical. Whether it is their flagship phones or mid budget phones. Now is the time to take advantage of an iPhone on sale. The move by Apple comes as Samsung prepares to unveil its Galaxy S26 lineup.

Galaxy S26 launch in India and discount on iPhone 17 pro

The discount comes at a strategic moment, with the Galaxy S26 launch in India generating massive buzz across social media and tech forums. The Galaxy S26 hype is going through the social media as Samsung gears up to launch its flagship collection. The iPhone 17 Pro discount on Amazon becomes even more attractive when combined with the iPhone 17 Pro exchange offer, bringing the effective price close to mid-range flagship territory.

Strategically, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) can now fetch on Amazon at its launch price of Rs1,34,900, though savvy consumers can reduce it significantly. Exchange offers: through your old phone model and condition, you receive up to Rs44,350 off, and the effective price of the exchange is approximately Rs90,550. Add an instant Rs3,000 discount on SBI, ICICI or IDFC FIRST Bank cards and you are now looking at Rs85,550 less the original tag saving of almost Rs50,000.

iPhone 17 Pro bank offers

Buyers can stack the exchange value with iPhone 17 Pro bank offers from SBI, ICICI and IDFC FIRST Bank to reduce the final price further. Begin by examining the eligibility of Amazon exchange; even older models with good conditions are worth solid value. Tax it with bank-specific EMI or immediate discounts on the minimal outlay. This acquisition would make the ownership of high quality Apple more affordable, particularly with competitors preparing to roll out.

Premium display and power

The display of iPhone 17 Pro is impressive with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz ProMotion, an Always-On feature, and 3,000 nits of brightness to make any outdoor adventure remarkable. Ceramic Shield 2 is an extension of durability, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are extensions of media. The 3nm process chip has a 12GB RAM and the A19 Pro chip used by Apple can support seamless multitasking, gaming, and AI operations. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 make them future-proof.

Camera mastery and iOS edge

The rear array is a triple 48MP, that has a 8x optical zoom telephoto which is excellent in pro photography and 4K HDR video. The front camera is 18 MP and has features of enhanced selfie and calls. It runs iOS 26 and comes in such colors as Silver, Cosmic orange, and Deep blue. The price cut highlights Apple’s evolving strategy in India, using aggressive timing to undercut Samsung’s flagship momentum.

This move strengthens the iPhone vs Samsung flagship battle, especially at a time when critics argue that Samsung flagship design now closely resembles its mid-budget models. As Galaxy S26 approaches, this iPhone 17 Pro is a gold rush to Apple fanatics who want flagship quality at a bargain. With the Galaxy S26 approaching, this may be the best window to buy an iPhone on sale in India without paying full flagship pricing.

