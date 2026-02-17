Galaxy Unpacked 2026_ What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to headline Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event with upgrades focused on design, display, performance, camera and charging. Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S26 series, at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, with Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to be the centerpiece of Galaxy S26 series and the sequel of Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy S26 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25 in San Francisco. It is being reported that the upgrade, apparently centered on evolution, is aimed at improvements in design, display, performance, camera, and charging, as opposed to the radical redesign.

Advertisment

Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date

According to current reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is set for February 25, 2026, alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus. The Galaxy S26 series will reportedly include three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The show is said to take place in San Francisco and will mark the initial move in a series of Samsung actions towards smarter, AI-powered phones. In this range, the Ultra model should be the most high-end, aimed at those who need it the most, creators, and users who upgrade their devices with the S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra specs: Design changes and new frame material

Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra specs point to a refined design, faster chipset, brighter display and improved camera performance. There are sources that Samsung might switch the stems of the S25 Ultra to the flatter rounder frame, as it can make the S26 Ultra easier to hold over time. It is also reported to be reduced in size a little so the thickness will be closer to 7.9mm, and the weight will come down to 214g to 218g to make the phone slightly less weighty in the hand. The other significant change might be a transition between titanium frame and aluminium which might reduce weight and manufacturing expenses but slightly change the high-quality, thick feeling that titanium provided on the last generation.

Display upgrades focus on quality, not size

On the one hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have a 6.89-inch screen, which is merely half an inch longer than the 6.86-inch screen of the S25 Ultra, and in real-world usage, it might well be that many users will not experience a significant difference between the two screen sizes. The greater news behind the scenes is in the technology of the panel: it is reported that Samsung has switched its M13 OLED panel to a newer M14 panel which supports 10-bit colour as opposed to 8-bit. This will allow a more gradual change in colour, deeper HDR display and more precise colour when playing high-quality content or adjusting photographs on the device. Samsung can also launch a third-generation anti-reflection coating, and a privacy-driven display mode, as one of the ways to reduce the glare in the outdoor environment and limit the viewing angles in the crowded area.

Advertisment

Performance, RAM, and everyday speed

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, promising higher peak performance and better sustained speeds for gaming and video work. Internally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset instead of Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the S25 Ultra. There have been leaks that this new chip will be based on high-performance CPU architecture with very high clock speeds and an enhanced Adreno graphics, aiming to achieve performance improvement both in peak performance as well as longevity. Samsung is also reportedly receiving a binned version of the chip with still higher peak clocks, which may provide the S26 Ultra with a lead in benchmarks and high-workload applications like gaming or 8K video recording. RAM speeds can go up to 10.7Gbps, which will raise the memory bandwidth to allow an easier time multitasking, an improved time loading apps and a faster long-term responsive system as the phone ages.

Battery, charging, and longevity

The battery capacity will remain 5,000mAh, which is also the same as the S25 Ultra, and it is likely that Samsung will avoid bigger cell chases instead of focusing on all-day performance. Nevertheless, the area of charging can be seen as potentially seeing significant gains: wired charging 45W to 60W and wireless charging 15W to 25W are where leaks can be observed. Assuming this is correct, this will mean significantly reduced top-ups throughout the day as well as more convenient wireless charging, at least among all of the users who depend on stands or pads on the job and at home.

Galaxy S26 Ultra camera

The Galaxy S26 Ultra camera may retain the 200MP main sensor but with a wider f/1.4 aperture to improve low-light photography and portrait depth. It is predicted that Samsung will keep the 200MP HP2 main sensor but open the aperture by four-fifths of a stop, to f/1.4, to get more light onto the sensor and possibly enhance low-light results, dynamic range and background blur in portrait work. The 50MP 5x telephoto lens can also be modified to use a brighter f/2.9 aperture instead of f/3.4 on the S25 Ultra, which arguably should facilitate the improved sharpness of zoom shots under low-light conditions like at concerts or indoor events. Simultaneously, the 10MP 3x telephoto camera is also said to have a slightly smaller sensor, which is a tradeoff that should not make much of a difference in detail in certain mid-range zoom situations, but which should not have a major impact on casual photography.

Advertisment

Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

Feature Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S26 Ultra (Expected) Dimensions/Thickness 8.2mm / 218g, sharp edges, titanium frame 7.9mm / 214g, rounded frame, aluminum frame ​ Display 6.86-inch M13 OLED, 8-bit, ~2600 nits 6.89-inch M14 OLED, 10-bit, ~3000 nits, anti-reflective coating ​ Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600 in some regions) ​ RAM Speed 9.6Gbps (12GB) 10.7Gbps (12/16GB possible) Main Camera 200MP HP2, f/1.7 200MP HP2, f/1.4 (better low-light) ​​ Telephoto 50MP 5x f/3.4, 10MP 3x ​ 50MP 5x f/2.9, 10MP/12MP 3x Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh (or 5,400mAh rumored) Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 60W wired, 25W wireless ​ Price in India (Base) Rs1,11,499 (12GB/256GB) Rs1,25,999–Rs1,34,999 (12/16GB/256GB)

Pricing and final expectations

With its focus on refinement rather than redesign, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up as Samsung’s most advanced flagship phone of 2026. The Galaxy S26 Ultra prices are yet to be confirmed, though certain early leaks indicate that Samsung could consider a more aggressive or marginally lower launch price than the S25 Ultra in a few markets with possibly more powerful pre-order and trade-in promotions.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start between Rs 1,25,999 and Rs 1,34,999 depending on RAM and storage variants. Preliminary reports about pricing and configurations in the regions will only be known at the official launch on February 25 where Samsung is likely to make the S26 Ultra its most sophisticated, AI-enabled flagship ever. These Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks suggest Samsung is prioritising better usability, stronger performance and smarter camera tuning rather than radical design changes.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.