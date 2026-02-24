Apple March 2026 product launches_ Five new devices expected in three days

Apple March 2026 product launches are expected to span three days with multiple hardware announcements instead of a single keynote, according to leaks. Leaks suggest Apple will follow an Apple three-day launch event format from March 2 to March 4, 2026, with daily product announcements.This is not a one-day event but the company will launch at least five new products through daily press releases on its Newsroom site until the culmination in invitation-only Special Apple Experiences in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4.The staggered approach indicates that Apple values that each product line obtains its own highlight and that it develops momentum throughout the week.

Apple March event leaks

These Apple March event leaks indicate that the company will avoid a livestream keynote and rely on Newsroom updates instead. Throughout the three days, Apple is said to group hardware families by theme: Mac, iPhone and iPad, and enable a closer exploration of each press release instead of focusing all information into one keynote. The March 4 Special Apple Experience events should act as practical briefings, during which the journalists will be able to try the new devices and exchange impressions, like post-keynote demos but spread worldwide.This also offers Apple greater flexibility in areas of embargoes, localised marketing and localised content.

Expected hardware: New MacBook launch 2026

A low-cost model is expected as part of the new MacBook launch 2026, targeting students and first-time Mac buyers. A new, low-end 12.9-inch MacBook is one of the most closely observed, and it is also said to have a range between 599 and 799 dollars, which is much lower than the current MacBook Air models.It has been speculated to have A18 Pro chip which essentially puts iPhone-grade silicon in a big screen macOS in playful colours- a decision simply to attract students and first time Mac customers. The iPhone 17e launch is tipped to introduce MagSafe, an OLED display and a new A19 chip at a lower price point. To this is the anticipated iPhone 17e as a successor to the 16e, featuring an A19 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, and a 6.1-inch display is OLED and features a thinner bezel, which presents Apple with a more affordable, yet modern, iPhone with up to date design language.

M5 MacBook Air and Pro refreshes

Apple is also expected to refresh the M5 MacBook Air and Pro models with better CPU, GPU and battery efficiency. On the Mac side, Apple should also refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip, maintaining the thin-and-light design but improving CPU, GPU, and efficiency to support longer battery life and workloads at the AI.It is expected that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be offered with M5 Pro and M5 Max models that target professional users with increased cores and memory bandwidth and better graphics to perform video editing, 3D work, and development.These revisions would make Apple a continuation of its silicon cycle every year or close to, making the Mac a long-term, high-performance-based platform.

iPad Air M4 upgrade: Updated iPads and other possibilities

The iPad Air M4 upgrade could narrow the performance gap between the Air and the Pro at a more affordable price. It has been rumoured that the iPad Air will leap to the M4 chip bridging the performance gap between it and the iPad Pro at a lower price.An updated 12th-generation entry-level iPad, with an A18 or A19 processor, would bring Apple the most affordable tablet up-to-date with increased durability among learners and casual users.Other less certain, yet potentially present announcements are a HomePod display, 7 inch, serving as a smart home hub, a refreshed Mac Studio, and an updated Apple Studio Display, with mini-LED, which would be more attractive to creators who want to use it more as a HDR and local dimming upgrade.

These Apple hardware announcements may make early March one of the busiest update cycles outside iPhone season. Should these reports be true, then the early-March blitz will be among the most loaded update cycles of the year, not including WWDC or iPhone season, which Apple will want to use to bolster its ecosystem, between low-cost MacBooks and pro MacBooks and iPad multitaskers. The staggered launch approach reflects Apple’s broader Apple ecosystem strategy to give each product category its own spotlight.



