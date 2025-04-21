April 24 Launch: Here’s what to expect from the Motorola Edge 60 Series

In 2025, the Motorola Edge 60 series is a fresh wave of innovation in the mid-range and premium smartphone market. ​On April 24, 2025, Motorola is all set to launch its latest lineup of smartphones, the Motorola Edge 60 series along with the Motorola Razr 60 series and the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Before the official unveiling, promotional materials of the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 have been leaked, offering a glimpse of the design as well as some of the key specifications. Here’s what you can expect from the latest Motorola Edge 60 Series.

Stunning Curved P-OLED Display

Motorola Edge 60 is expected to be a sleek device with a quad curved 6.7 inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. This guarantees lively colours, ranging blacks, and ultra clean scrolling, which makes it enjoyable for gaming, movies, as well as general use.

Flagship-Level Camera System

Triple rear cameras:

50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for crisp, steady shots.

10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for detailed close-ups.

13MP ultra-wide sensor for expansive landscape and group photos.

The Edge 60's camera setup is reportedly a 50MP main rear camera with the Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor and a 50MP front facing camera that photography enthusiasts may appreciate. These specifications seem to imply that the main focus is to deliver high quality images and selfies.

Powerful Performance

The Edge 60 has been built for multitasking, gaming and productivity and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset (4nm) which supports up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS storage.

For those who want Qualcomm chips, the series also comes with variants running on Snapdragon processors.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

The device under the hood is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. One of the key features is the presence of a 5,200mAh battery which is likely to provide support for 68W fast wired charging so you can continue using your phone without much downtime.

Durable and Eco-Friendly Design

The Edge 60 has an aluminium frame and silicone polymer back in eco leather or eco suede finishes, for premium feel and sustainability.

One of the most durable phones in its class, it is IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant, MIL-STD-810H certified, and ready for rain, dust, and accidental drops.

Latest Software and Clean Experience

It is expected to have a MIL-STD-810H rating which means that it will be more durable against environmental factors. The Edge 60 is expected to come with the latest features and security updates, as it will run on Android 15.

It is launched with Android 15 and promises three major Android upgrades to keep the device relevant and secure for years.

The user experience is smooth and ad free and will not have any bloatware on it as Motorola runs near stock Android.

Advanced Connectivity

It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC for fast and future ready connections.

Immersive Audio

High quality music, movie, and call sound is delivered by stereo speakers.

Additional Features

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner for fast, secure unlocking.

Modern shades of colour, slim 8mm profile and light 180g weight for easy handling.

Pricing and Availability

As for the pricing, while the official details are yet to be announced, reports have indicated that the Motorola Edge 60 is expected to launch around Rs.27,999–Rs.32,999, making it a strong competitor in the upper mid-range segment As a high quality display, good performance, decent camera and durable design mixture, the Motorola Edge 60 seems to be a good selection for you to buy a high featured smartphone.

Why Users Should Consider the Motorola Edge 60 Series

Flagship cameras, display, and durability at a mid range price: The Edge 60 series is the flagship at mid range price.

The stylish and tough phone with durability and eco friendly build.

Near Stock Android, and Three years of updates mean clean up to date software.

The camera system, display, and performance are great for creators and power users, photographers, gamers, and multitaskers.

Sources of Leaks

The latest leak comes from reputable sources such as Evan Blass and tech outlets including PhoneArena and GSMArena, which leaked key specifications and marketing materials.

The Motorola Edge 60 series is unique for its beautiful curved display, powerful cameras, robust performance, durable and eco-friendly design and clean software, all at a competitive price. If you are looking for a high end smartphone experience at reasonable prices then it is a good choice.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.