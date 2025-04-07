Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Vs Samsung A35: Best Value for Money?

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and the Samsung Galaxy A35 are two budget smartphones that provide great features for their price tags. Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at ₹32,543 while the Galaxy A35 costs ₹23,849. However, is that extra cost worth it? Please bear in mind that prices do vary from retailer to retailer and in some cases the location, plus there are ongoing promotions. To find out the most recent pricing and availability, it’s a good idea to consult with authorised retailers or the official websites.​ In this article we will try to know in detail about features to make an informed decision.

Is Samsung Better Than Motorola?

When comparing Moto (Motorola) to Samsung as smartphone companies, both have their strengths, but they are aimed at slightly different audiences. Samsung is a global leader in mobile innovation, with high end features, polished One UI software experience and consistently updated across price segments. It has a better after sales service, a more premium brand image and a strong ecosystem. However, Motorola continues to concentrate on providing clean Android experiences with great build quality and aggressive price in the budget and mid range segment. If you don’t mind missing out on a lot of features, then Motorola is a great choice, as the company offers stock Android and value for money devices. Ultimately, it was between the more expensive Samsung features and ecosystem vs cheaper Motorola simplicity and affordability.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs. Samsung Galaxy A35

Design and Build Quality

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): The Moto G Stylus 5G has a vegan leather back that looks premium and resists fingerprints. But it doesn’t have an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which could be an issue for durability. Its highlight is the built in stylus, great for note taking, drawing or navigational use of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A35: The Galaxy A35 has a glass back with Gorilla Glass Victus+ for better scratch and drop protection. It also comes with an IP67 rating which protects it against water and dust. But its design has slightly larger bezels and a thicker build than the Moto G Stylus.

Verdict: You should buy the Galaxy A35 if durability is your concern. The Moto G Stylus shines if you value creativity and functionality, and its stylus is worth paying attention to.

Display

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): It has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 10 bit color depth and has rich colors and higher outdoor visibility than its competitor.

Samsung Galaxy A35: It has a slightly smaller 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with similar resolution and refresh rate as the Galaxy A35. But the Moto G Stylus does support 8 bit color depth, so there are fewer colors displayed.

Verdict: Moto G Stylus has better color reproduction, bigger screen and is a more media friendly device.

Performance

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Running on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with power to spare, day to day tasks like messaging, browsing, reading and social media all play smooth and fluent. While this is straightforward to use, it fails to compete with its rival in gaming or heavy multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy A35: The Galaxy A35 comes with Exynos 1380 chipset, which has a faster CPU speed and better GPU performance (Mali-G68 MP5). Benchmark tests like AnTuTu and Geekbench also show that it outperforms the Moto G Stylus.

Verdict: If you have a penchant for performance, especially for gaming or very heavy apps, the Galaxy A35 is the better option.

Camera

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024):

Rear Cameras: 50MP primary sensor with OIS 13MP ultrawide sensor (doubles as a macro lens)

Front Camera: High-resolution 32MP selfie camera

The Moto’s ultrawide sensor doubles as a macro camera, eliminating the need for a low-quality dedicated macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A35:

Rear Cameras: 50MP primary sensor with OIS 8MP ultrawide sensor 2MP macro lens (low utility)

Front Camera: Standard 8MP selfie camera



Both phones work well in daylight photography but the Moto G Stylus has better selfies and macro shots because of its higher resolution sensors.

Verdict: For the photography enthusiasts, especially those who are taking selfies or macro shots, the Moto G Stylus is the winner.

Battery Life and Charging

Both phones have large 5,000mAh battery, but their battery life is different:

During regular use, the Moto G Stylus lasts slightly longer.

It's more efficient chipset makes the Galaxy A35 perform better during gaming sessions.

Charging:

It also supports faster 30W wired charging and convenience with 15W wireless charging on Moto G Stylus.

Apart from wireless charging, the Galaxy A35 supports only 25W wired charging.

Verdict: Winning in the department of fast charging and versatility for the price, the Moto G Stylus has wireless charging support.

Software Support

The Moto G Stylus runs Android 14 but will get just one major OS update (Android 15) and three years of security patches.

The Galaxy A35 is powered by One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, and it will get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

Verdict: If you’re after long term software support then the Galaxy A35 is the clear winner.

Feature Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Samsung Galaxy A35 Built-in Stylus ✅ Yes ❌ No Wireless Charging ✅ Yes (15W) ❌ No Headphone Jack ✅ Yes ❌ No Water/Dust Resistance ❌ No ✅ Yes (IP67 certified) Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.3

Conclusion

The choice between the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and Samsung Galaxy A35 depends on your priorities:

Choose the Moto G Stylus if you value: Creativity tools like a built-in stylus Better cameras for selfies and macro shots Wireless charging support Lower price ($100 less)

Choose the Galaxy A35 if you prioritize: Durability with IP67 rating Long-term software updates Faster performance for gaming or multitasking



Both phones offer excellent value in their respective categories, but understanding your needs will help you make the best choice!

FAQ’s

What is the quality of the Moto G 5G stylus?

Although they aren't the best, they perform a good job and are suitable for daily use.The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is an excellent phone all around. It has a great screen, is quick, and is lightweight.

What advantages does the Moto G Stylus 5G offer?

Enjoy entertainment of movie theater quality on the 6.7" pOLED screen with Dolby Atmos® sound. With the 50MP Ultra Pixel camera system with OIS, you can take crisper pictures and more fluid videos. And with a 5000mAh battery and lightning-fast TurboPowerTM charging, you'll have plenty of power when inspiration strikes.

How waterproof is the Moto Stylus 5G?

A barrier created by a water-repellent design helps shield against mild exposure to fresh water, such as spills, splashes, or light rain. It may deteriorate with time and is not intended to be immersed in water or subjected to pressured water or other liquids. Not water-resistant.

