Best compact smartphones: Small size smartphone with top features

In 2025, compact smartphones are strongly rebounding, and top brands, including Vivo, Apple, Google, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, have either entered or broadened this market segment. As the so-called mini flagships of the new generation, they feature high-performance hardware and cutting-edge features in compact enough bodies to comfortably fit in your pockets, being perfect devices to appeal to the consumers who do not need a massive device but still want the best. So, what are the Best compact smartphones of this year, what features do they have to offer, and why should you buy them? Let us have a look.

Vivo X200 FE

Best Feature:

A 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP69 water and dust resistance, and a massive 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Why should you buy it?

Vivo X200 FE is a small phone with big flagship performance in an ultra-premium design. It is powered by the Dimensity 9400e chipset, 12GB RAM and has a flexible camera system including two 50MP ultra-wide rear cameras (one of which is the Sony IMX866) and a 50MP selfie camera. Supporting wireless charging and having a powerful battery, it will suit those who prefer a compact phone but do not want to sacrifice the battery life and efficiency.

Vivo S30 Pro Mini

Best Feature:

A compact 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display and a powerful 6,500mAh silicon-carbide battery with 90W fast charging.

Why should you buy it?



The S30 Pro Mini targets users that desire the flagship experience but in a more compact chassis. It is kept running by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and sports a triple rear camera (50MP main, 50MP 3x telephoto, 8MP ultrawide) and a 50MP autofocus selfie cam. The iPhone-like design, IP69 rating, and long battery life are the features that make it outstanding among compact phone lovers.

Google Pixel 10 & Pixel 10 Pro

Best Feature:

A 6.3-inch OLED display with Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip and, for the first time, a telephoto camera on the standard model.

Why should you buy it?

With the Pixel 10 series, Google is following its legacy of providing a pure Android experience and the best computational photography in a manageable palm-sized device. The fact that the base model can be complemented with the telephoto lens makes it even more universal in the eyes of photography enthusiasts. It has timely updates, a small form factor, and is future-proof, making it a perfect choice for people seeking an easy-to-carry future-proof device.

Apple iPhone 17 & iPhone 17 Pro

Best Feature:

A 6.3-inch ProMotion (120Hz) display and upgraded 24MP front camera, powered by the new A19 chip.

Why should you buy it?

Apple’s iPhone 17 and 17 Pro may retain their compact form while offering a smoother display and improved camera performance. The new design, increased screen size, and ProMotion technology make them more immersive without sacrificing portability. iPhones are perfect for users who want a premium compact device with unmatched ecosystem integration and long-term support. We will have to wait for the launch of the phone for now.

Xiaomi 16

Best Feature:

A 6.39-inch display and a huge 7,000mAh silicon-carbide battery—unmatched endurance in a compact flagship.

Why should you buy it?

The 16 series is the latest entry into Xiaomi compact flagship line, which this time is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and features a triple 50MP camera setup. Its huge battery is revolutionary in terms of delivering a small phone that can easily last several days and HyperOS 3 provides a modern and slick software experience.

Vivo X300 Pro Mini

Best Feature:

A 6.3-inch display with ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 7,000mAh battery, and wireless charging.

Why should you buy it?

X300 Pro Mini is the most high-tech compact phone from Vivo so far, with a periscope telephoto camera, ultrawide lens, and wireless charging support. Its huge battery and high-quality construction make it a great choice of those who prefer a smaller gadget but with flagship-grade performance and stamina.

Model Display Size Expected Price (Rs) Vivo X200 FE 6.31-inch 48,990 – 50,000 Vivo S30 Pro Mini 6.31-inch 40,990 (approx.) Google Pixel 10 6.3-inch 65,000 – 70,000 (est.) Google Pixel 10 Pro 6.3-inch 80,000+ (est.) Apple iPhone 17 6.3-inch 80,000+ (est.) Apple iPhone 17 Pro 6.3-inch 1,20,000+ (est.) Xiaomi 16 6.39-inch 55,000 – 60,000 (est.) Vivo X300 Pro Mini 6.3-inch 50,000+ (est.)

Prices for Google, Apple, and Xiaomi models are estimated based on previous launches and market trends.

Vivo X200 FE’s price is based on multiple sources and is expected to be around Rs48,990–Rs50,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Display sizes are rounded to the nearest decimal for clarity.

Conclusion

The 2025 compact smartphone market is shaping up to be more exciting than ever, as brands bring flagship grade specifications to smaller and more manageable form factors. Battery life, camera flexibility, display, and software experience: no matter what features you value most in a phone, this year there is a compact device that ticks all your boxes, and you really do not need to embrace the big to have the best.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.