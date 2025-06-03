Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5 to launch in India next month: Here is what to expect

Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo X200 FE and the Vivo X Fold 5 smartphones in India this July. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary on X (formerly Twitter), the launch could happen as soon as July 10, though Vivo has yet to confirm the official date. Recent leaks, certifications, and online buzz suggest that both devices will bring top-tier features, new designs, and possibly more competitive pricing, especially for the foldable X Fold 5. Read further to know what you can expect from the upcoming Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5.

Vivo X200 FE: Feature-Packed Fan Edition

People expect that the Vivo X200 FE is going to launch in the West as the freshly announced S30 Pro Mini which made its debut only in China. The Indian BIS site has already listed the phone which suggests the release is close at hand.

The screen is 6.31 inches large, using LTPO OLED panels, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and vivid viewing.

The phone is set to have the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 or 9400e which provides both good speed and battery life.

RAM & Storage: There is up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage which is good for people who use their computers intensively for multitasking.

Cameras

The phone has a 50MP primary camera, with the Sony IMX921 sensor inside.

3x optical zoom on the 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens

An 8MP ultra-wide lens.

A 50MP selfie camera is included.

Optics tailored by Zeiss to increase image clarity.

Battery

You can fast-charge your phone with the 90W charger and thanks to the big 6,500mAh battery it lasts for a long time.

The Build & Extras Section lists: expected IP68/IP69 ingress protection, in-display fingerprint sensor and advanced AI capabilities.

OS: Android 15 with FunTouchOS 15 skin.

Vivo X200 FE (Expected Specs)

Feature Details Display 6.31-inch flat OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ / 9400e (expected) RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX921 (main) 50MP Sony IMX882 (telephoto, 3x optical zoom) 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP selfie camera Battery 6,500mAh, 90W fast charging Operating System Android 15, FunTouchOS 15 Build/Protection IP69 dust & water resistance (expected) Other Features In-display fingerprint sensor, Zeiss optics







Vivo X Fold 5: New generation foldable

The Vivo X Fold 5 tries to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, offering a top-notch foldable phone experience to users from India.

Displays

It has a 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display.

There is a 6.53-inch outer AMOLED LTPO display.

They are quick and responsive with 120Hz refresh rates.

Performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage for fast performance and handling many tasks at once

Cameras

On the back, you’ll find the Sony IMX921 main camera with 50MP, 50MP ultra-wide (autofocus) and 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Dual front-facing cameras of 32MP (for the front and inner display).

The phone features a battery of 6,000mAh and supports charging rates of 90W for cables and 30W for wireless).

Slim design

When open, it is supposedly only 4.3 millimeters thick, making it notably one of the thinnest foldable phones available.

Operating System

FunTouchOS based on Android 15

Vivo X Fold 5 (Expected Specs)

Feature Details Inner Display 8.03-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Outer Display 6.53-inch AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX921 (main) 50MP ultra-wide (autofocus) 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) Selfie Cameras Dual 32MP (cover & inner display) Battery 6,000mAh, 90W wired & 30W wireless charging Operating System Android 15, FunTouchOS Design/Build Foldable, 4.3mm thick when open (rumored) Other Features Premium build, ultra-slim foldable design







Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5: Price

Because the X Fold 5 will use a chipset that it already offers, its price may be adjusted more aggressively than the X Fold 4. Before, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was released at Rs1,59,999 for the 16GB+512GB model. Because of its well-made cameras and many features, the X200 FE is believed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the OnePlus 12R in providing a good value.

Conclusion

Both the Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5 look like they will carry top technical features, trendy styling and excellent performance. X200 FE draws in buyers who like premium phones but do not want to compromise on budget, whereas buyers who want a top-quality foldable phone with leading technology and cameras should go for the X Fold 5. As Vivo is about to launch soon, smartphone users in India have a lot to expect from the company in July.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.