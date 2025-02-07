This is the first smartphone in the world to have a sensor with such a high resolution. The majority of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's features are designed to deliver that ultra flagship feel, making it a unique phone. You do, however, get some great features, such a 144Hz pOLED screen, 120W charging, and 200MP photo capability. The device's performance levels are satisfactory, and the clean software enhances them further. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is an excellent phone that has an elegant aesthetic feel. Read further to know about the Best Features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Price

The starting price of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is roughly Rs.25,999 for the variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Display

6.67-inch P-OLED Display: The device comes with a large 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This automatically provides rich colours and sharp images.

144 Hz Refresh Rate: It has a high refresh rate. This ensures smooth scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience. It is ideal for multimedia consumption.

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor: The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a powerful processor. This phone gives fast performance, efficient multitasking, and has excellent gaming capabilities.

12 GB RAM: The device is capable of running heavy applications and multitasking due to sufficient RAM.

Camera System

200 MP Main Camera: The Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 200 MP primary camera (f/1.9). It can capture images with incredible detail and clarity. It is the world's first smartphone to feature this high-resolution sensor. Now that's a cool feature, isn't it?

Triple camera setup: along with the main sensor, this packs a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, and a 12 MP telephoto lens, f/1.6. This is to suit all sorts of photography requirements.

60MP front camera: front camera has a 60MP sensor with an aperture value of f/2.2. It is capable of capturing awesome selfie shots.

Software

My UX Based on Android 12: The device is run on Motorola's My UX interface, offering a clean, user-friendly experience with customization options.

Battery and Charging

4610 mAh Battery: 4610mAh battery is a heavy battery. The device is provided with a strong battery capacity. You can use your phone all day.

125W Fast Charging: Edge 30 Ultra comes with fast charging capabilities. This enables users to charge the device within a short time.

Design and Build

Premium Glass Body: The Edge 30 Ultra comes with a sleek design and a glass body. This doesn't only look premium but feels great in hand too.

IP52 Rating: Though not fully waterproof, it has some resistance to dust and light splashes.

Pros:

Stylish design

Clean, user-friendly software

Nice daylight photography

Decent battery life

Though this phone has a single storage option, it is one of the best selling phones of Motorola. It performs well and gives you a premium feel. It is not very pricey and the first phone in the world to have a sensor with such a high resolution. Read the Best Features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and make a wise choice for yourself. Happy Shopping!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.









