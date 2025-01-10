Motorola Edge 60 Ultra: Premium Smartphone to Launch Soon

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra smartphone is expected to hit the smartphone market soon. It promises the latest functionality and an attractive appearance. This latest upcoming device from Motorola is said to have an awesome display, powerful performance, and excellent photography capabilities. All the techies and Motorola fans are eagerly waiting for Motorola to officially announce the launch. We expect the phone will revolutionise the market, keeping Motorola’s profile in mind. Read further to know about price, speciality, launch date and reasons to buy the premium smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra: Price and Speciality

The Motorola Edge 60 Ultra is a premium device from Motorola. Generally, Motorola phones offerings are of lesser price but the price point of the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra is higher than typical Motorola offerings. It is expected to be priced at ₹69,990 in India. It has an exceptional camera system. The camera features a 200MP primary sensor along with two additional 50MP cameras. The camera is versatile with photography options. This exceptional camera system is combined with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 165Hz refresh rate display. This feature helps with stunning visuals and top-notch performance. Motorola is delivering flagship-level specifications and features. The best thing about this phone is its lightning-fast 150W charging capability. These days everyone is leading a busy and hectic life. The lightning-fast charging capability allows users to quickly recharge their device. The upcoming smartphone will ensure it gives performance and convenience to its consumers.

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra: Launch Date

The exact launch date of the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra is still not known. But, we are expecting the smartphone to release sometime soon. Since the launch date of the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra has yet to be confirmed, the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra may launch in June 2025.

Why to Buy the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra?

Its camera has advanced autofocus technology, works exceptionally well which gives improved low-light performance. The phone has a OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It provides vibrant visuals and smooth interactions. It's ideal for gaming and media consumption. There is an integration of Moto AI throughout the device. It helps with content creation and personalisation. So overall it is a package to navigate and utilise the smartphone effectively. You can charge your phone quickly and the phone has a robust battery life.