Best Gaming Mobile Phones 2024- Experience the Power of Budget Gaming

Mobile gaming is gaining huge popularity because of various reasons and the premium ones could be the availability of enhanced mobile technology and games that are designed to be played on a mobile. One of the most popular mobile games is Free Fire MAX, which was introduced as a game designed for low-end Android supported mobile devices. The game is available for free download on the Google Play Store and can be easily played on gaming mobile phones that meet the expected system requirements.

Best Gaming Mobile Phones of 2024

Infinix GT20 Pro- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 34,889

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.78 inches, 1080 x 2436 px, 144 Hz Dimensity 8200 Ultimate, Octa Core, 3.1 GHz Processor Android v14 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging 32 MP Front Camera 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

Infinix GT20 Pro has a long battery life and is definitely good for playing games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty with high graphic settings. The only drawback of the phone is its fast- charging feature which is limited to 45W.

Oppo Reno 11- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 26949

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 px 120Hz Dimensity 7050, Octa Core, 2.6 GHz Processor Android v14 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging 50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP Triple Rear 32 MP Front Camera

Oppo Reno 11 comes with a large display and an attractive, sleek design. The 5000mAh battery for the phone comes with 67W fast charging and it holds a decent display refresh rate of 120Hz. The processor Dimensity 7050, Octa Core is good for playing games like Asphalt Legends for long hours without any frame drops or reduction in performance.

Honor 90 5G- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 25999

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1200 x 2664 px 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, Octa Core, 2.36 GHz Processor Android v13 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 66W Fast Charging 200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera 50 MP Front Camera

Honor 90 5G comes with qualities like a sleek and attractive design and a large display. The phone has a large battery life which is a plus point for gaming and its processor is strong enough to run games like Call of Duty in HDR with ultra frame rate settings.

Realme 11 Pro Plus – Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 31,999

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 px 120Hz Dimensity 7050, Octa Core, 2.6 GHz Processor Android v13 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Realme 11 Pro Plus offers excellent gaming performance for extended hours. The phone comes with a large display size and is supported by a 100W fast-charging, 5000mAh battery. Realme 11 Pro Plus comes preloaded with a customized user interface which is designed to maximize performance and minimize resource usage. This helps in loading the games quickly and casual games like Subway Surfers can be loaded within a time frame of 10 seconds. The processor of the phone works efficiently to make the gaming experience smooth and flawless.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 28,990

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2400 px 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen1, Octa Core, 2.4 GHz Processor Android v14 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera 50 MP Front Camera

Samsung Galaxy F55 comes with an attractive display size and a large battery size of 5000 mAh. The processor of the phone is old, so it is good only for casual gaming. If you are a heavy gamer, then this is not the right phone for you. The other drawback of the phone is its 45W fast charging, which is average when compared with the competing phones in the similar price range.

Motorola Edge 40 5G- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 27990

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 px 144Hz Dimensity 8020, Octa Core, 2.6 GHz Processor Android v14 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 4400 mAh Battery with 68W Fast Charging 50 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Motorola Edge 40 5G comes with a sleek design and a decent display size. The phone is good for casual gaming, as it displays heating issues during aggressive gaming. The other drawback of the phone is its less-than-ideal battery life, which again doesn’t allow you to play heavy games for longer hours.

Nothing Phone 2a- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 27,395

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1084 x 2412 px 120Hz Dimensity 7200 Pro, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor Android v14 12 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 68W Fast Charging 50 MP + 50 MP Dual Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Nothing Phone 2a has a good display size and a descent battery life. The phone is supported by Dimensity 7200 Pro, Octa Core processor, which allows it to perform excellently during long gaming hours. Games like Asphalt 9 run smoothly for long hours without any heating issues, but not at the best possible graphic settings.

Oppo Reno 10 5G- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 26,999

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412 px 120Hz Dimensity 7050, Octa Core, 2.6 GHz Processor Android v13 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging 64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP Triple Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Oppo Reno 10 5G has a decent display size and a good battery life. The processor of the phone is Dimensity 7050, which is a new processor, but it stands out as a downgrade from the Dimensity 1300 that powered the Reno8 5G in terms of overall CPU and gaming performance. The phone is good for casual gaming and is definitely not recommended for passionate gamers. You can play heavy games like Call of Duty mobile with the highest graphics settings, but this will definitely heat up the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 33,999

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 px 120Hz Exynos 1280, Octa Core, 2.4 GHz Processor Android v12 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 25W Fast Charging 64 MP Quad Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a good display size and a decent display refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes with Exynos 1280, Octa Core processor, which is compatible with the gaming needs of the user. The design of the phone is clean and it has an excellent battery life for gaming.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier- Purchase on Amazon for Rs. 25,999

Display Refresh Rate Processor OS RAM and Storage Battery Front Camera Rear Camera 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 px 120Hz Dimensity 8050, Octa Core, 3 GHz Processor Android v13 8 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt 5000 mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging 108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera 32 MP Front Camera

Tecno Camon 20 Premier comes with an interesting design and a decent performance. The performance of the phone is good because of its Dimensity 8050, Octa Core processor. A 120Hz refresh rate suggests you can play games up to 120FPS as long as supported, and this includes playing action games like Free Fire MAX without lag.

Specifications of Good Gaming Mobile Phones

How do you identify a good gaming mobile phone that allows you to play heavy games like Call of Duty without any lag in performance? Any good mobile gaming phone is suited to the needs of gamers.

Here are the features of a Good Gaming Mobile Phone:

Performance

The core of a good gaming mobile phone revolves around its performance while gaming, and the processor of the gaming plays an important role in deciding its performance. Processor of a phone is responsible for carrying out advanced tasks such as handling graphic intensive games like God of War, or for creating high-resolution videos. So, faster is better when it comes to processor of a gaming phone. Watch out for phones with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 series or MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 range processors. Midrange processors like the Snapdragon 6 and 7 series and the Dimensity 500 series also work well for a gaming mobile phone.

Cooling

How many times have you heard a complain from a user ‘The phone heats up during heavy gaming’? It is a common problem with most of the mobile phones that are not meant for gaming purpose, as this happens when an efficient cooling mechanism is not present in the device to stop it from overheating after heavy workloads over an extended period of time.

Display

A sharp screen with a good refresh rate is what you need from any phone these days, but it is a pre-requisite for gaming mobile phones. This happens because you need to interact with a lot of fast-action packed content without worrying about washed away images on your screen. Imagine playing a GTA series game on your mobile phone. Your display specifications list for a good gaming mobile phone should include OLED or AMOLED and a minimum of 10180p for higher brightness and high-contrast ratios for gaming. 90Hz or 120Hz works well for the display refresh rate, but if you are a passionate gamer then look out for 144Hz refresh display rate for your phone. The display size of a good gaming phone should be a minimum of 6.2-inches or larger. Infinix GT20 Pro and Honor 90 5G fall in the category of phones with a large display.

RAM and Storage

A RAM of 6 GB is descent enough to start with, but 8GB RAM would work in an excellent way. The fundamental principle here is ‘The more the better’. Same goes for your Storage part, where you need at least 128GB, but a gaming phone with 256GB would work wonders for aggressive gaming.

Battery and Fast Charging

No gaming phone can work without a minimum of 4500mAh battery with a fast-charging support.

Most of the gaming mobile phones given here are budget mobile phones, and yet they have the capability to deliver a high-gaming performance based on their relevant technical specifications. Exynos vs. Snapdragon has always been a continuous fight, since Snapdragon processors offer better gaming performance, but Exynos processors also have the capability to deliver excellent gaming performance owing to their excellent specifications.

The best gaming smartphone comes with excellent specifications along with a reasonable budget and this makes gaming more immersive for the players.

