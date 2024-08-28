Free Fire MAX Update OB46 Launches on September 4, 2024-New Features

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game that provides an immersive gameplay experience to the players with the help of its regular updates and new creative theme-based events. The game involves 50 players who are left on an isolated island to fight an survive. You have the option of either fighting alone or forming a squad of four with your friends or fellow players. The rule for winning the game is simple- To be the last person or the last team standing alone on that island. Free Fire MAX OB45 update brought some changes in the gameplay along with Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary celebrations event. Now, Free Fire MAX will be launching the next update in line, Free Fire MAX OB46 Update, and this update will also come with some new gameplay features, CS adjustments and character and weapon updates.
Free Fire MAX OB46 Update- Release Date
Free Fire MAX OB46 Update will be launched on September 4, 2024 for the Indian server and the new update will come with some new interesting gameplay features and character adjustments.
Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB46 Update for Android Device
Most of the users would be playing the game Free Fire Max since a very long time, and they just need to update the game on their Android device.
· Open the game Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
· Click on the ‘Update’ Button. (Once the Update launches on September 4, 2024)
· This action will download the Free Fire MAX Update OB46 on your Android device.
· Click on the Free Fire MAX icon to play the game on your device and this will start the OB46 installation on your device.
Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB46 for Your Android Device if you are a New Player
· If you are a new player, then you just have to visit the Google Play Store to download the latest Free Fire MAX OB46 Update on your device.
· Go to Google Play Store and search for the game Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here. (Once it launches on September 4, 2024)
· Now click on the ‘Install’ button on the screen.
· This action will start the installation of the game on your Android device.
· Once the installation is done, look for the ‘Free Fire MAX’ icon on your home screen or in a separate gaming folder like ‘Gaming Hub’ on your device.
· Click on the game icon and this will automatically download the game on your device.
· Start playing Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
Free Fire Max OB46 Update- New Features
Gloo Nova Event is Coming to Free Fire MAX
Gloo Nova is coming to Free Fire MAX with the OB46 Update launch in September 2024. The players will get an opportunity to explore the power of Gloo in BR and CS. Get ready to Gloo Up Your Game with the Gloo Airdrop, Gloo Arsenal, and Gloo Factory.
Special Gloo Wall Buffs
Free Fire Max OB46 Update will provide the players with new Time-Limited Gloo Wall Buffs. The players can equip them to strengthen their Gloo Walls. These Gloo Wall Buffs will be available in BR and CS. The various Gloo Wall Buffs are:
Wrecking Gadget- Extra damage to gloo walls and additional explosive effect.
Defender Gadget- Auto-release gloo wall after being knocked down.
Lavish Gadget- Deploy a Gloo Wall and receive a rare loot.
Clash Sqaud Adjustments
· Earn CS Cash for the first knockdown of each enemy in the round.
· Enemy outlines for easier target identification.
· New MVP Effect during the purchase phase of next round.
· More Limitations on accessing high ground.
· Route guidance to improve team cooperation for lower ranks.
Character Adjustments in Free Fire MAX OB46 Update
· New Character- Lila
· Skill Reworks for Xayne, Luqueta, Andrew “The Fierce”
· Skill Balancing for some characters
Weapon Updates in Free Fire MAX OB46 Update
Melee Weapon Adjustments- New Charged Attack for Scythes
Balance Adjustments in Weapons
· Woodpecker, Trocon, and XMB --
· AK47, Charge Buster, M249, and Vector and Double Vector ++
· AC80, SYD-Y, M60, M24, AUG, M4A1- Adjust
Purchase Pets in Gold in Free Fire MAX OB46 Update
In the new Free Fire Max Update OB46 pets will be sold in gold.
Free Fire MAX OB46 Update is launching on September 4, 2024 and the players can install the new update from the Google play store. Every Free Fire MAX update brings with it some new gameplay features and major adjustments to keep the gameplay immersive.
