Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000: Poco, OnePlus, Vivo & More

The variety of Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000 on the market is intimidating and thrilling for gamers. Significant innovation has been made in this market to improve mobile gaming experiences, with companies like Poco, OnePlus, and Vivo at the forefront. Powerful CPUs like the Snapdragon and Dimensity series, which guarantee lag-free gameplay, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screens for captivating visuals, and effective cooling systems for extended gaming sessions, are all features found in devices from these firms. Poco, OnePlus, Vivo, and other companies are redefining the gaming smartphone market by fusing affordability with excellent gaming capabilities. Let's read further for the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000

OnePlus Nord CE4

If you are a gamer, you should know that under typical usage circumstances, the device's sturdy 5,500mAh battery can easily last more than a day and a half. This long-lasting battery allows users to enjoy gaming, streaming, and everyday duties without worrying about recharging. It is one of the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000. The Nord CE4 can be fully charged in more than 30 minutes thanks to the 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging technology. This makes it perfect for people with hectic schedules or high usage habits because it allows users to charge their devices swiftly during brief breaks.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. Supported features include 210Hz touch sampling, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, and HDR 10+ color certification. The Nord CE 4 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU to manage graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device's back has two cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera is used for selfies and video calls. The Nord CE 4 has a massive 5,500 mAh battery that can be charged at a 100W quick rate. The phone runs Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14, with a two-year OS update and a three-year security patch guarantee.

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Gaming-specific performance is provided by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which powers the GT 20 Pro, which is another Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000. Gamers may enjoy demanding games without lag thanks to this chipset's support for faster frame rates and seamless gameplay, even during prolonged sessions. The gadget is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset and the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for improved graphics performance. The Infinix GT 20 Pro dedicated gaming display processor, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, enhances GPU latency, speed, and resolution. With the included 45W converter, its 5,000mAh battery may be swiftly charged. The company guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for smartphones using Infinix's XOS 14, based on the most recent version of the Android operating system.

Poco F6

Customers searching for the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000 that can effectively manage gaming and multitasking will find the Poco F6 appealing due to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and excellent display. Its performance characteristics make it an appealing choice in the competitive mid-range market under Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000, particularly in gaming settings. The Poco F6 boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. Its features include a maximum brightness of 2400 nits, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2160 Hz fast touch sampling rate, and 1920 Hz PWM dimming. The gadget supports Dolby Vision, Widevine L1, and HDR 10+. Corning Gorilla Victus protects the front of the smartphone, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in titanium and black. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, built on 4nm technology, powers the Poco F6, which also features an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo T3 Pro

The gadget has an 8MP ultra-wide lens and the primary sensor, enabling users to take group photos and wide-angle landscapes. Because of its adaptability, the Vivo T3 Pro is a desirable choice for the Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 25000 for photographers who appreciate crisp images in various settings. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU support up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The device features two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. It can take selfies and make video calls thanks to its 16MP front camera. The device has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging capabilities and runs FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo guarantees two years of OS upgrades. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a large 5,500mAh battery and a small 7.49mm profile, even with a vegan leather back option. It has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

In gaming mode, the Edge 50 Neo's 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display has an impressive 360 Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For competitive gaming, this guarantees incredibly fluid graphics and responsive touch controls that enable players to respond fast during intense gameplay. The Edge 50 Neo's MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU allows for fluid and continuous gameplay. Even during prolonged gaming sessions, it maintains a steady performance that is free from noticeable heating problems, handling demanding online and offline games like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI with ease.

A 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and HDR10+ compatibility is a Moto Edge 50 Neo feature. The device is certified MIL-STD-810H for enhanced durability and has an IP68 grade for dust and water resistance. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 covers the screen. The entertainment experience is enhanced by two stereo speakers that enable Dolby Atmos. The phone's core components are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can benefit from an AI-optimized 8GB virtual RAM extension.

The Moto Edge 50 Neo features a triple rear camera for individuals who enjoy shooting photos. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. A 32MP front-facing camera makes for great selfies.