OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price Slashed on Amazon-Get OnePlus Buds Free

Amazon is currently running a limited time deal on the popular smartphone OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is Rs. 20,999, but with the limited time deal, you can get the smartphone for Rs.16,999 only (19% Off). Along with this the Partner offer on OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers OnePlus Buds Z2 Wireless at no extra cost or totally free.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price on Amazon- The Actual Deal

The cost of the phone has been reduced by 14% on Amazon. Get it Here for Rs. 16,999 on Amazon.

Avail up to Rs. 1000 instant discount on select credit cards. (19 % Off)

Receive 1 OnePlus Buds Z2 Wireless at no extra Cost free on purchase.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G- Specs

OnePlus mobiles were actually launched as flagship killer phones, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G meets the criteria with its affordable price and high-end specs.

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Color Super Silver Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB OS Android v14

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G- Display and RAM

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G was launched as a successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite. The smartphone features an upgrade in the form of specifications and design. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features an OLED display and the automatic brightness feature of the phone pushes the brightness up to 1200 nits. The phone has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G- Performance

The phone holds a Snapdragon 695 chip, which is decent enough for running daily tasks, some popular games and some widely popular apps. Its performance is similar to its competitors that feature a Mediatek’s Dimensity7050 chipset.

OnePlus Norec CE4 Lite 5G- Cameras

The phone features a 50-megapixel shooter with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture along with a 16 MP Front Camera. The primary camera is good enough to capture clear images during the day, but the clarity of the images reduces if the subject you are capturing is too far away. The phone also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The phone also has a dedicated feature for capturing pictures in the night or low light. The pictures captured in low light show good results, and the selfie camera is also capable of capturing good selfies indoors as well as outdoors.

Overall, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is a steal at this price. The deal is available on Amazon India for a limited time, and you can grab the offer with free OnePlus Buds Z2.

