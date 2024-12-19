Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000: Realme GT 7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 and More

Several options are available to consumers looking for the best mobile phone, around Rs 60,000 in India, combining state-of-the-art technology, remarkable performance, and outstanding value. By 2025, the market will be overrun with flagship smartphones from well-known companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO, each with unique features designed to satisfy various customer demands. With features like strong processors, gorgeous AMOLED screens, adaptable camera systems, and quick charging, these gadgets are made to provide a high-end experience without going over budget. Here is a list of the Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000 for you.

Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro's outstanding battery life, strong performance, and elegant design make it an impressive device for Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the iQOO 13, which guarantees seamless gaming and multitasking. Its most notable feature is its 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which offers breathtaking images with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 5,800mAh battery provides a significant benefit in terms of battery life. The gadget ran continuously on the PC Mark benchmark for more than 20 hours during our testing. Fast recharges are further guaranteed by the 120W charging. Despite its versatility, the GT 7 Pros' camera system performs best in daylight shooting but produces erratic low-light results. This phone provides excellent balance for individuals who want both performance and flair.

Reasons to Buy

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset , offering top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking.

Features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels , supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The display can reach up to 6500 nits , ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

A triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor , an 8MP ultrawide , and a 50MP telephoto lens can record videos up to 8K .

Equipped with a massive 5800mAh battery that easily lasts through the day, complemented by 120W HyperCharge technology for rapid charging.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 is another Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000 model in the company's flagship line offering incredible value. It has a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers it. Users who like a smaller form factor will find the phone's design classy and compact. With its 50MP Leica-tuned primary sensor, the Xiaomi 14's camera system is its standout feature, delivering crisp, colorful, and lifelike photographs. Its telephoto and ultra-wide lenses also function effectively in various lighting scenarios. Considering this phone's size, the battery lasts long, and 90W wired charging ensures you never run out of power. For those who love photography, it's an appealing choice. It is among the most excellent phones available at less than Rs 50,000, especially with the ongoing reductions in this model.

Reasons to Buy

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it provides top-tier gaming and multitasking performance.

Features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2670 x 1200 pixels resolution, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The display can reach up to 3000 nits peak brightness , ensuring excellent visibility in bright conditions.

A triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor , a 50MP telephoto lens , and a 50MP ultrawide lens can record videos up to 8K .

Equipped with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging , allowing for rapid power-ups and minimal downtime.

It comes with a robust 4610mAh battery, easily lasting a full day of use.

OnePlus 12R

The flagship killer phone, the OnePlus 12R, is the Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000 on the list. Don't be fooled by the flagship killer tag, though. The phone is reasonably priced, with a starting price of Rs 39,999, and offers many high-end capabilities. It has a huge 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K, along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It has a modern, ergonomic design. The 12R camera system comprises a 50MP primary sensor and macro and ultra-wide lenses. It performs well in most situations, even though its low-light capabilities aren't particularly remarkable. With a 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging, the phone can be fully charged from empty in roughly 30 minutes, making battery life another highlight. The 12R is a good all-arounder for anyone looking for one at a comparatively lesser cost.

Reasons to Buy

The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate , ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience.

The triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor , an 8MP ultrawide lens , and a 2MP macro lens allows for versatile photography options.

Equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery , providing all-day usage without frequent recharging.

Supports Super VOOC fast charging , enabling rapid charging to minimize downtime.

Constructed with a metal body, offering durability and a premium feel.

Available in configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage , providing plenty of space for apps and media.

It runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, offering a smooth user experience with various customization options.

iQOO 13 5G

The iQOO 13, the follow-up to the wildly successful iQOO 12, is the Best Mobile Phone Under Rs 60000 device on the list. This powerful phone is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. You may anticipate strong performance all around thanks to this processor. High-end games and hard chores are easily handled by the phone. With a 6,000mAh battery that ensures muscular endurance and 120W rapid charging, the phone can be fully charged in around 30 to 40 minutes. The iQOO 13's bright AMOLED screen, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz, is ideal for gaming and binge-watching. With a 50MP primary sensor and a telescopic lens, its camera system provides good daylight and respectable low-light performance. Its zoom capabilities, however, fall short of those of rivals. All things considered, the iQOO 13 is a high-performance gadget that offers good value for the money.

Reasons to Buy