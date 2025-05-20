Mobile phone users who want to save money and still get great battery life can choose the OPPO A38, OPPO A18, OPPO A17 or OPPO 16e for maximum performance, as they all offer excellent 5000mAh or close to 5000mAh battery life. They give excellent value for money which is why they are considered amongst the top Oppo mobile price 5000 to 10000 devices in India. Models such as the OPPO 16e come with slightly smaller batteries and may be running older versions of their software. Certain Lenovo models charge slowly and the plastic body with simple designs shows how they are priced. If you’re looking for a long-lasting battery, good display and want to save money, then the OPPO A38, OPPO A18, OPPO A17 and OPPO 16e are the best choices from the best Oppo mobile price 5 000 to 10000 segment. We’ll provide you with information about the Best OPPO mobile phones between Rs5000 and Rs10000 here, listing their advantages and disadvantages.

OPPO A18

This smartphone is a good choice for Best OPPO mobile phones between Rs5000 and Rs10000 and those on a tight budget, as it has a bright 6.56-inch IPS display at 90 frames per second. Thanks to its MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4GB RAM, the phone handles browsing, using social media and basic gaming without problems. Both the rear cameras on the phone are 8MP and 2MP, while the front camera is 5MP for capturing selfies. This smartphone can last all day thanks to its big 5000mAh battery, the USB Type-C port for its charger. The OPPO A18 comes with Android 13, ColorOS 13.1, a side fingerprint sensor and resistance to dust and water, all for the Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000 bracket.

Pros

Bright display with 90Hz refresh rate

Long battery life

Smooth for basic tasks

Modern Android OS

Lightweight and comfortable to hold

Cons

Underwhelming performance for gaming

Mediocre camera, especially in low light

Slow charging (no fast charging)

64GB storage may fill up quickly

OPPO A38

The OPPO A38 is a low-priced phone that features a bright 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, allowing for smooth and clear visuals in the course of your everyday activities. Thanks to the MediaTek Helio G85, you get capable performance for daily uses as well as for casual gaming. The phone is equipped with a main camera of 50MP and a depth camera of 2MP, making photos taken with it clear and vivid. It’s clear that the 5000mAh-capable battery, along with 33W fast charging, is a key attraction for the phone’s users. The OPPO A38 has the ColorOS 13.1 interface based on Android 13 and comes with a side fingerprint sensor, face recognition and storage that can be up to 1TB which makes it great for anyone on a budget.

Pros

Large, smooth 90Hz display

Excellent battery life with fast charging

Decent performance for daily tasks

Good main camera for the price

Ample storage (128GB)

Modern Android version

Cons

Only 4GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking

Basic design, plastic build

Average low-light camera performance

No 5G support







OPPO A17

The OPPO A17 was introduced in September 2022 at a budget price hence it is in our list of Oppo mobile price 5000 to 10000 and comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and a standard display refresh rate of 60Hz. This phone contains MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage that can support an additional microSD card. You can use Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.1 on the phone, giving you a simple and user-friendly operating system. The phone comes with a dual camera setup for the back, 50MP and 2MP, as well as a 5MP front camera for taking selfies. The phone batteries last a full day and it also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security. Because it is light and has dual SIMs, it appeals to those who want a high-quality, inexpensive phone in this category.

Pros

Large 5000mAh battery

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Decent main camera for daylight shots

Water-resistant coating (IPX4)

Lightweight and easy to handle

Cons

Low 720p screen resolution

No fast charging

Limited to one RAM/storage variant

Not suitable for gaming or heavy use

No 4K video recording

OPPO A3x 4G

The OPPO A3x 4G was introduced in August 2024 to give users both good performance and battery usage. With its 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen and a 90Hz rate, the device is bright enough to use outside, even when the sun is shining. Because of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 chip and 4GB of RAM, alongside up to 1TB of external memory, it gets through everyday uses without strain. The main camera is 8MP and the phone has a 5MP front camera to take selfies. With the 5100mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, you can enjoy using the phone longer and fast recharge it. The OPPO A3x 4G has a fingerprint sensor on the side, protection from dust and splashes and runs on the latest Android operating system.

Pros

Latest Android version

Large battery with fast charging

Smooth 90Hz display

Fingerprint sensor

Cons

Basic camera setup

Only 4GB RAM

Limited storage

OPPO A16e

In March 2022, OPPO released the A16e to provide users with efficient and reliable daily use for a budget price. The 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display on this phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and covered by a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, ensuring a good grip as it measures only 7.8mm and weighs just 175g. The octa-core processor from MediaTek Helio P22 fuels the A16e which has 3GB or 4GB RAM along with 32GB or 64GB storage which can be increased up to 1TB through a microSD card. You can enjoy using the phone, since it runs smoothly with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1. There is a 13MP camera on the back with autofocus and LED flash for capturing photos, plus a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies on the OPPO A16e.

Pros

Lightweight and ergonomic

Decent camera for the price

Good for basic tasks

Cons

Smaller battery compared to others

Older Android version

No fingerprint sensor

OPPO A17K

The OPPO A17k features a budget display that consists of a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels which runs at 60Hz. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that you can increase by up to 1TB with an SD card. ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12 ensures the phone is simple and easy to use. The phone comes with an 8MP camera for photos in the rear and a 5MP camera in front for selfies. There is a massive 5000mAh battery inside which means it can last all day and supports fast charging. Moreover, the device contains a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, an IPX4 rating for water resistance and the latest Bluetooth version 5.3. Equipped with a weight of 189 grams and hues such as Gold and Navy Blue, the OPPO A17k offers users a steady phone that has strong battery life and the needed basics.

Pros

Affordable and stylish

Good battery life

Suitable for basic daily use

Lightweight design

Cons

Basic camera setup

Limited RAM for multitasking

No fast charging







OPPO A15

In October 2020, OPPO launched the A15 at a low price, with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It works with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, together with 3GB of memory and lets you add up to 256GB more storage by using a microSD card. The phone comes with ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10, as well as a 13MP main camera, a 2MP lens for taking macro shots, a 2MP depth camera, plus a 5MP camera for taking selfies. The phone features a 4230mAh battery that can charge at 10W. The Redmi 8A also features fingerprint unlock on the rear, supports two SIM cards and includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. For those wanting a good camera, long battery and affordable phone, the OPPO A15 comes in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue versions.

Pros

Triple camera setup

Decent display

Affordable

Cons

Outdated Android version

Small battery by today’s standards

Basic performance

OPPO A11K

Made for those looking for an affordable phone, the A11K from OPPO includes a 6.22-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3. As it has an octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, it works well for simple tasks, accompanied by 32GB of storage that can be extended with up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. Both the main and front cameras are powered by AI to improve the overall photography experience. Thanks to its 4,230mAh battery, the phone lasts all day and offers security with both a fingerprint sensor on the back and face unlock. With its easy-to-use functions, dual SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Android 9 Pie and ColorOS 6.1 and two attractive colors, the A11K is a perfect choice for a low price.

Pros

Affordable

Decent for light use

Cons

Outdated software

Low RAM and storage

Not for multitasking or gaming

OPPO Neo 5

Released in August 2014, the OPPO Neo 5 was made for people who want an affordable and easy-to-carry device. This phone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 480x854 pixels and a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor plus 1GB of RAM. You can store up to 32GB more on the phone with the help of a microSD card. The Neo 5 comes with a 5MP main rear camera, an LED flash and a 2MP selfie lens, making it ideal for taking photos and capturing videos. Despite the big screen, it weighs very little because the removable battery is just 1900mAh. Powered by Android 4.3 and Color OS, the TV supports using only one SIM card, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and FM radio. Thanks to its unique metallic design, the OPPO Neo 5 is now both thinner and has improved heating which is useful for people shopping on a budget who need a phone that is strong and easy to use.

Pros

Very affordable

Compact size

Cons

Outdated in every aspect

Not suitable for modern apps or use







OPPO A3s

OPPO released the A3s budget phone in July 2018 with a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and a notch design. This smartphone runs smoothly on a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage that can be boosted to 256GB via a microSD card slot. You get a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP and 2MP sensor, joined by an 8MP front camera. The phone is impressive because it's 4230mAh battery can run for a long time before needing to be recharged. The phone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo and ColorOS 5.1, giving you options for two SIM cards, 4G VoLTE, a quick face unlock and a headset socket. OPPO A3s come in Red and Dark Purple, so it’s an excellent and affordable smartphone for those who desire a big screen and solid battery life.

Pros

Good battery life

Suitable for basic use

Cons

Very outdated software

Limited storage and RAM

Basic performance

Model Display RAM/Storage Camera Battery Price (₹) Pros Cons OPPO A38 6.56" 90Hz 4GB/128GB 50+2MP/5MP 5000mAh 9999 Fast charging, big display, storage Only 4GB RAM, avg. low-light camera OPPO A18 6.56" 90Hz 4GB/64GB 8+2MP/5MP 5000mAh 8999 Bright display, battery, light Slow charging, basic camera OPPO A17 6.56" 60Hz 4GB/64GB 50+2MP/5MP 5000mAh 9499 Big battery, water resistance No fast charging, low-res screen OPPO A17K 6.56" 3GB/64GB 8MP/5MP 5000mAh 8499 Stylish, affordable Basic camera, low RAM OPPO A16e 6.52" 3/4GB/32/64 13MP/5MP 4230mAh 7999 Lightweight, ergonomic Small battery, no fingerprint OPPO A15 6.52" 3/4GB/32/64 13+2+2MP/5MP 4230mAh 9499 Triple camera, affordable Outdated OS, small battery OPPO A3x 4G 6.67" 90Hz 4GB/64GB 8MP/5MP 5100mAh 9999 Fast charging, big battery, Android14 Basic camera, limited storage OPPO A11K 6.22" 2GB/32GB 13+2MP/5MP 4230mAh 6999 Cheap, decent for light use Outdated, low RAM/storage OPPO A3s 6.2" 2/3GB/16/32 13+2MP/8MP 4230mAh 7499 Good battery, basic use Very outdated, basic performance OPPO Neo 5 4.5" 1GB/8GB 8MP/2MP 2000mAh 5499 Very cheap, compact Outdated in all aspects







Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.