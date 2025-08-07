Looking for a budget 5G smartphone packed with features? The newest generation of smartphones includes highly recommended Best Realme 5G phones under Rs.15,000, and all of them have creatively impressive features at attractive prices to the Indian consumer. The fastest-selling 5G phones of Realme and their current prices with main highlights as follows. Read further to know the Best Realme 5G phones under Rs.15,000 in India.

Best Realme 5G phones under Rs.15,000 is the Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Price: Rs10,498–Rs11,498

More budget-conscious users can have a trouble-free smartphone experience via the Realme Narzo 80 Lite, which boasts a large 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz and the bold colour reproduction, letting them watch videos and play games with much greater pleasure. It is well equipped with an efficient Unisoc T7250 processor and up to 6GB RAM (which can be virtually increased to 16GB) to provide multitasking and everyday solid performance.

The improved responsiveness provided by AI Boost feature, Smart Touch which allows the user to interact with devices intuitively, and AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, make the users get a better experience. A dual camera system uses a 13 MP high resolution rear camera with a 5 MP front facing camera that takes clear pictures and selfies that one can share with people on social media.

In summary, this phone offers a good variety of display quality, intelligent performance optimisation and intuitive camera functionalities that is very well worth it to the general consumer that needs access to good modern features at a reasonable price.

User benefits

Smooth 6.74-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals

Efficient Unisoc T7250 processor with up to 6GB RAM, virtually expandable to 16GB

AI Boost and Smart Touch for enhanced responsiveness and intuitive use

AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 for clearer calls in noisy environments

13MP rear and 5MP front cameras for quality photos and selfies

Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 for a modern, user-friendly experience

Realme C73 5G is the Best Realme 5G phones under Rs.15,000

Price: Rs10,399

The Realme C73 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) "Eye Comfort" display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a peak brightness level of 625 nits and an exclusive bedtime mode. The phone will be fueled by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with a 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

The Realme C73 5G features a dual-camera setup in the rear with a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 primary camera with support of auto focus and an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary camera as well as a pill-shaped LED flash. A selfie camera on the phone is an 8-megapixel front camera with the front aperture of f/2.0.

The Realme C73 5G has a 6,000mAh battery and 15W charging support via the wire, and 5W reverse charging. The handset is given an IP64 dust and splash protection rating as well as a shock absorption rating of MIL-STD 810H military grade. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The connectivity features are 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Blue Tooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS together with a USB Type C interface. It is 165.7×76.22×7.94mm large and 197g of weight.

User benefits

Large 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness for smooth and vibrant visuals

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm octa-core processor delivering efficient and reliable performance

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture for quality selfies and video calls

IP64 dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock absorption for enhanced durability

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure device unlocking

Connectivity includes 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS variants, and USB Type-C port

Runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 offering a smooth, user-friendly interface with latest features

Slim and light design (7.94mm thickness, 197g weight) for comfortable everyday use

4GB RAM with dynamic RAM expansion up to 8GB for seamless multitasking

Huge 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging and 5W reverse charging to keep you powered longer

Dual rear camera setup with 32MP primary sensor (GalaxyCore GC32E2, f/1.8) capturing clear photos in various conditions







Realme C75 5G: Best Realme 5G phones

Price: Rs11,238

The dual SIM Realme C75 5G features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 625 nits of maximum brightness level. It is fuelled by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and a Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It also has virtual RAM expansion up to 12GB and on board storage up to 128GB. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

On the camera department, the Realme C75 5G has a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 primary sensor with autofocus, and f/1.8 aperture, whereas the secondary sensor is unspecified. It can also give you an 8 megapixels front facing camera to take selfies and make video calls. It also has AI Editing and AI-based image editing tools and AI signal booster features.

The Realme C75 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that has 45W fast charging and 5W in reverse charging. Its handset is rated IP64, dust, and splashproof and positively verified to military standard MIL-STD 810H shockproof. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. It comes in a dimension of 165.70mm, 76.22mm and 7.94mm and has a weight of approximately 190g. Slightly higher price brings additional features; ideal for those who want a bit more than basic 5G.

User benefit

Efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm octa-core processor delivering reliable performance and power efficiency

Up to 18GB RAM (with dynamic RAM expansion) and 128GB storage for seamless multitasking and ample space

Massive 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 5W reverse charging for long-lasting usage and quick top-ups

Durable build with IP64 dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock protection

32MP AI main rear camera with various photography modes offering clear, detailed photos

8MP front camera for quality selfies and video calls

Realme Narzo 80x 5G under Rs.15,000

Price: Rs11,699

The launch of Realme Narzo 80x 5G mobile was on April 9th 2025. It has a display of 120 Hz refresh rate, 6.72-inch touchscreen, and the resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. Realme Narzo 80x 5G is an Android 15 based handset with a 6000 mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is fast charging 45W.

Concerning the cameras, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G on the back has a dual-camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. It only has a front camera, selfies, with an 8-megapixel sensor. Realme Narzo 80x 5G, runs on Realme UI 6 which is on Android 15 and has 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is a dual-SIM mobile. The dimensions and weight of the Realme Narzo 80x 5G are 165.70 x 76.22 x 7.94mm (height x width x thickness) and 197.00 grams respectively. It was introduced in Deep Ocean finish and Sunlit Gold colour. It includes a dust and water protection IP69 certification.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, USB Type-C are also connectivity options available on the Realme Narzo 80x 5G. The phone has accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor as sensor options. Balances pricing and performance, making it a popular pick among mid-budget shoppers.

User benefit

6GB RAM with up to 6GB virtual RAM expansion, plus 128GB internal storage expandable via microSD up to 2TB

Massive 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support for long-lasting usage and quick top-ups

Dual rear camera setup featuring 50MP primary sensor with PDAF and 2MP depth sensor for detailed photos and portrait effects

8MP front camera with screen flash for clear selfies and video calls

IP68/IP69 certified for water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance for durability

Another Best Realme 5G phones under Rs.15,000 is the P3x 5G

Price: Rs12,500

​​Its screen is 6.7 inches with Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) LCD that extends to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

The camera section has a primary rear camera of 50-megapixels, a 2-megapixel sensor on the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front in the camera department of the Realme P3x 5G. It has a 6,000mAh battery and can be charged up at 45W through a wire. It is asserted that the handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings at dust and water proofing. Stylish, feature-packed, and suitable for everyday use with an emphasis on 5G connectivity.

User benefit

Large 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness for crisp, smooth, and vibrant visuals

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor for efficient daily performance and gaming

8MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls

IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock protection for durability

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for secure and quick access

6GB or 8GB RAM with up to 6GB virtual RAM expansion for seamless multitasking

128GB internal storage, suitable for apps and media storage

Realme P1 Speed 5G comes below phones under Rs.15,000

Price: Rs14,614

The Realme P1 Speed 5G sports dual-SIM (Nano) Android 14 based realme UI 5.0 runs with a 6.67 inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixel) display with support up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2,000nits peak brightness. The display has a Rainwater Smart Touch feature. Internally, the handset packs an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Dynamic RAM with its capability may extend to 26GB.

The stainless Realme P1 Speed 5G has an area of 6050mm square Steel VC cooling system. It is claimed to offer 90fps for multiple games. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel AI camera unit. The front side has a camera of 16 megapixels that a person can use when taking selfies and video calls.

The new Realme P1 Speed 5G supports connectivity in terms of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. There is an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor and light sensor attached to it. It has IP65 dust and a splash rating.

The gadget In the realme P1 speed commercial 5G phone, there is a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It is 161.7x74.7x7.6mm and weighs 185 grams. Offers speedier performance for a slightly higher price, ideal for gaming and power users.

User benefit

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm) chipset delivering fast, efficient performance and up to 750,000 AnTuTu score

Massive 5000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, providing long-lasting usage and quick top-ups

Up to 26GB RAM (12GB physical + 14GB virtual) and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage for seamless multitasking and ample space

Advanced stainless steel vapour cooling system for excellent heat dissipation and stable performance during gaming

Which Realme 5G phone is right for you?

Best for Budget: Realme C73 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Best for Features: Realme 14x 5G, Realme P1 Speed 5G

Best All-Rounder: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Realme P3x 5G







Conclusion

All the models have 5G, strong battery, and Realme build quality. Regardless of whether you are a student, professional or a first time user of 5G we have you covered with all kinds of needs and with great features at affordable prices. Happy shopping!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.