Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Make a smart choice!

Both phones are excellent for their price, but Redmi 12 5G edges ahead for most users because of its superior display, camera, and storage, making it a more balanced choice overall for everyday use. Here’s a clear, feature-by-feature comparison between the Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G. For each feature there is an explanation of which phone is better and why you might want to buy it.

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G

Know about the best phone by reading the comparison below.

Display

Redmi 12 5G has a bigger and sharper 6.79-inch FHD+ display, making it better for watching videos and gaming.

Realme C75 5G offers a smoother experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, but at a lower HD+ resolution.

Feature Realme C75 5G Redmi 12 5G Size 6.67-inch 6.79-inch Resolution HD+ (1600x720) FHD+ (2460x1080) Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz Panel Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Protection No Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Which one is better?

Redmi 12 5G

The bigger, sharper FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection makes Redmi 12 5G better for watching videos, reading, and generally everything else. Realme C75 5G has a smoother 120Hz refresh rate but for most users, the higher resolution and screen protection of the Redmi 12 5G will be more useful for daily use .

Processor & Performance

Redmi 12 5G uses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is efficient and reliable for daily tasks and moderate gaming.

Realme C75 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which also delivers solid 5G performance and good multitasking.

Feature Realme C75 5G Redmi 12 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU Octa-core Octa-core GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 613 RAM 4GB/8GB 4GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB/256GB

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Which one is better?

Redmi 12 5G

In the Redmi 12 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, you get slightly better real world performance, efficiency and app compatibility. In general, multitasking and gaming is more reliable, and the higher storage option is a plus for users who need more space.

Camera

Redmi 12 5G stands out with its 50MP main camera, capturing more detailed and vibrant photos.

Realme C75 5G has a 32MP dual camera setup, which is decent but not as sharp as Redmi.

Feature Realme C75 5G Redmi 12 5G Main Camera 32MP wide 50MP wide + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP 8MP Camera Features HDR, LED Flash, Panorama HDR, LED Flash, Panorama Video 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Which one is better?

Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G’s main camera of 50MP shoots better quality photos with more detail, especially under good lighting. For users who want to focus on photography, the extra 2MP depth sensor is a better choice.

Battery & charging

Realme C75 5G takes the lead with a massive 6000mAh battery and faster 45W charging, perfect for heavy users and those who need long-lasting power.

Redmi 12 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, which is good but not as impressive as Realme’s offering.

Feature Realme C75 5G Redmi 12 5G Capacity 6000mAh 5000mAh Fast Charging Yes (45W) Yes (18W)

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Which one is better?

Realme C75 5G

Realme C75 5G offers a significantly larger battery and much faster charging. This is the better pick if you want a phone that lasts longer from a charge and charges quickly, especially for heavy use or travel.

Build quality & durability

Redmi 12 5G features Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an IP53 rating for splash resistance.

Realme C75 5G offers an even higher IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Feature Realme C75 5G Redmi 12 5G Weight 190g 199g Front Protection - Gorilla Glass IP Rating IP64 (Dust/Water Resist.) IP53 (Dust/Splash Resist.)

Realme C75 5G vs Redmi 12 5G: Which one is better?

Realme C75 5G

The Realme C75 5G is also lighter and has a higher IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, for users who require extra protection from the elements. But Redmi 12 5G’s Gorilla Glass is better for screen durability.

Price

Model 4GB + 128GB 6GB + 128GB 8GB + 256GB Realme C75 5G Rs12,999 Rs13,999 - Redmi 12 5G Rs10,999 Rs12,499 Rs14,999

The Redmi 12 5G is more affordable for both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants compared to the Realme C75 5G.

Realme C75 5G offers a larger battery and newer software, but Redmi 12 5G gives you more storage options at a lower starting price.

Conclusion: Which Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a sharper and bigger display, better camera quality and more storage, buy the Redmi 12 5G. What’s more, it’s the best choice for users who love screen clarity, who take lots of photos, and from a mere feel alone want to use something that feels premium.

If you want a massive battery, faster charging, smoother display experience combined with better dust and water protection, Realme C75 5G is for you. Heavy users, traveling, rough environment–it’s ideal.

Both phones are great at their price points, but you should choose whichever has most of the features you want.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.