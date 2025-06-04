Realme C73 Launches in India: Is the bigger battery just a marketing hype?

The C73 5G has been launched in India by Realme, enlarging the C-series while utilising a large 6000mAh battery. Even though the company is emphasising the large battery as a key point, testing proves that it does not make a huge difference to the phone’s performance and how users experience it. Read further to know in details about the Realme C73 and its much talked about battery size.

Realme C73 Battery

A strong 6000mAh battery makes the Realme C73 stand out and be seen as a phone lasting through the day. Even so, having a large battery is not necessarily enough for a much improved experience when using a phone. How the phone lasts on a single charge is affected by how the display, processor and software are managed. The battery in the C73 gets charged at a common 15W speed.

Realme C73 5G: Features

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1604 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)

Cameras: 32MP main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh with 15W fast charging

Software: Android 16 with Realme UI 6.0

Other: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust & water resistance

Colors: Jade Green, Crystal Purple, Onyx Black

Price: Rs10,499 (4GB+64GB), Rs11,499 (4GB+128GB) with Rs500 bank discount available

Comparison: Realme C73 vs Realme C72 (Previous Generation)

Feature Realme C73 5G Realme C72 5G* Display 6.67" HD+, 120Hz 6.7" HD+, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB (expandable to 2TB) 128GB (expandable to 2TB) Rear Camera 32MP main (f/1.8), secondary camera 50MP Dual Camera Front Camera 8MP 16MP Battery 6000mAh, 15W fast charging 5700mAh, 18W fast charging Operating System Android 16, Realme UI 6.0 Android 15 Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Side-mounted IP Rating IP64 IP64 Price (base variant) Rs10,499 Rs11,990

Specs for Realme C72 5G are based on previous-gen C-series.

Is the bigger battery worth buying as something useful?

Although the Realme C73 has a big selling point with its 6000mAh battery, the battery is roughly a 10% upgrade from the C21’s 5700mAh cell. The distinction in everyday use is not obvious to most people, especially when they have comparable hardware and software. In general, what plays a bigger role in daily happiness are the phone’s speed, screen quality, camera and charging speed.

Conclusion

Creating a phone with a bigger battery is a well-known way for Realme to please those wanting longer battery use. Actually, the upgrade is minimal, so when deciding, users ought to look at the whole device, since the display, camera, software and charging are important as well. It is still a good budget 5G phone, but the battery alone will not make a big difference.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.