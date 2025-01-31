Best Vivo Phones Under Rs.20000 You Should Check Out

There are plenty of phones in the market. Phones under the Rs.20000 category are the most searched phones. Talking about brands, Vivo produces robust and sturdy phones with high end features at an affordable price. Talking about the camera, display or processors, Vivo has managed to give the best quality to its customers. We have curated a list of Best Vivo Phones Under Rs.20000. Vivo has some very good phones with high-end features at an affordable price. Read further to know the best Vivo phones at an affordable price.

Best Vivo Phones Under Rs.20000







Vivo Y75 (2022)

Price: Rs.16,690

It has a 44 MP front camera, which clicks selfies with top quality. It is great for video calls to ensure that users will record the best moment in full clarity. This device has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The bright and vibrant colors ensure an immersive view. The MediaTek Helio G96 processor powers the Vivo Y75. It is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It helps with smooth multitasking and efficient performance for everyday tasks and games. It provides an impressive 50 MP triple rear camera setting. It has a 4,050 mAh battery supporting fast charging, which enables prolonged usage without too many recharges.

Standout Feature:

Stylish Design with Slim Profile – The Vivo Y75 features a sleek design that is both lightweight and easy to handle.

Why Buy:

Good battery life with a 4,050 mAh battery.

Impressive camera performance with a 50 MP main sensor.

Smooth performance with MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Price: Rs.16,990

Above all else, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G best feature is the 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It has a vibrant 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution at 90Hz refresh rate. It helps with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming and media time. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The processor helps with multitasking and power-demanding applications, therefore, performance is made possible with excellent delivery. It has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM choices. Talking about the camera, the three-lens camera in the Vivo T1 Pro 5G works on a leading 64 MP primary sensor. It is capable of taking shots of good quality in any number of lighting environments. There is also an 8 MP ultra-wide lens as well as 2 MP macro camera for increased flexibility. It has a strong 4,700 mAh battery along with 66W fast charging. Users can enjoy extended usage time without having to worry about frequent recharges.

Standout Feature:

5G Connectivity – This phone supports 5G networks. It gives faster internet speeds and future-proofing your device.

Why Buy:

Powerful Snapdragon 778G processor for smooth multitasking.

Dual stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

Vivo Y33T

Price: Rs.15,990

Vivo Y33T has a 50 MP triple rear camera setup. It includes a primary sensor that captures high-quality images with very detailed and sharp images. It is supported by two more 2 MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The phone has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It helps with smooth visuals and to make viewing easier for games and video streaming. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is available in configurations of either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y33T ensures reliable performance for everyday use and multitasking needs. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage, and further, expandable storage up to 1TB through microSD makes the device highly versatile for media storage.

Standout Feature:

Large Storage Capacity – Comes with 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Why Buy:

Equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor for reliable performance.

Excellent battery life with a 5,000 mAh battery.

6.58-inch FHD+ display for vibrant visuals.

Vivo T3 5G

Price: Rs.18,499

It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a stunning resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It automatically gives smooth visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The Vivo T3 5G delivers good performance. It has a score of over 734,924 on AnTuTu, making it suitable for multitasking and gaming. The Vivo T3 5G has a multi-functional dual camera setup. The primary camera at 50 MP with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is for perfect shots even at low light. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports FlashCharge at 44W for extended usage with less frequent recharging. Lastly, the IP54 rating offers protection against dust and water splashes. Therefore we can say it is strong for everyday usage.

Standout Feature:

Fast Charging Support – Supports 44W fast charging to quickly recharge the device.

Why Buy:

6.67-inch display with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

Powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor for efficient performance.

Great camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor.

Vivo Y200e 5G

Price: Rs.17,958

The Vivo Y200e 5G has a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It supports 120Hz and reaches as bright as 1800 nits. So colors will pop nicely and scrolling is buttery-smooth. This phone will offer a true viewing experience with the use for either gaming or streaming video content. The Y200e 5G runs a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further extended to 1TB. The device can multitask and perform demanding applications with ease. This phone also has a capable twin camera setup. A 50 MP main camera plus a 2 MP depth sensor. It makes it possible for users to capture photos that have great details. Additionally, it has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. Therefore, it provides ample power for extended usage without frequent recharges.

Standout Feature:

AI Photography Features -Offers advanced AI enhancements for better photography results.

Why Buy: