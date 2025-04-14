Big Discount on Samsung Phone: Galaxy Z Fold 6 Now at a Lower Price

If you have been waiting to buy a premium foldable smartphone from Samsung, it is now the time to go. In this article, you will learn about the huge discounts on Samsung phone, new prices, bank offers, and exchange deals on Amazon. We’ll discuss the special features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and why this price cut makes it a good buy. If you want a top Samsung phone, read on to see how you can save on one.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Gets a Massive Price Drop

Just months before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has dropped the price of its premium foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. While this Samsung upcoming phone is still a mystery, the current Fold 6 is available with a huge discount on Amazon. The phone was originally priced at ₹1,64,999, but now you can get it for just ₹1,31,473, that is, over ₹35,000 off.

More Savings with Bank Offers and EMI Options

You can save even more if you use selected bank cards such as HDFC. The phone comes with an instant discount of ₹1,500 and HDFC card users can avail up to ₹3,250 discount if you are buying it on EMI. Additionally, this Samsung phone is easy to buy because Amazon offers no cost EMI and regular EMI plans starting at just ₹6,374 per month.

If you want to receive more discounts, exchange your old phone.

Want to save more? You can exchange an old phone and get up to ₹22,800 off depending on the model and condition. This further drops the final price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which makes it one of the best Samsung phone deals discounts in recent months.

Price and Offers

Original Price: ₹1,64,999

Discounted Price: ₹1,31,473 (Save ₹35,026)

Additional Savings:

₹1,500 off with selected bank cards (e.g., HDFC Bank).

₹3,250 off on EMI purchases with HDFC Bank cards.

EMI Options:

Starting at ₹6,374/month. No-cost EMI available.

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹22,800 off by trading in your old device (depending on model and condition).

Protection Plan: Add total protection for ₹8,999

Features at a Lower Price

Some of the most advanced features in today’s foldable phone are available in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The screen is a 7.6-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits brightness.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Ray Tracing for top performance

Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage

Triple camera setup with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP lenses

4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging

The Galaxy AI features and the Android 15 based One UI 7 update

Durable design with Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8 rating

All these features make this phone a true flagship in the world of Galaxy phones.

One Feature You Can’t Ignore

The show stunner is the foldable AMOLED display. The product promises to deliver a large 7.6inch screen that folds into a phone, offering one device that does the job of two. It is this which makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 stand out from other smartphones, and is worth every rupee in this day and age, especially with the big discount.

Conclusion: Best Time to Buy a Premium Foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade, as this limited time discount on Samsung phones makes it available at a great price. This is one of the best Samsung phones you can buy today, with powerful performance, high end cameras and advanced AI tools all at a reduced price. If you decide to go premium, you will want to take advantage of this deal.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.