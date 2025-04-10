Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Is the the Most Expensive Samsung Phone?

An exciting addition is about to be welcomed in the world of Samsung phones. In this article, we will discuss a much awaited new Samsung phone that is generating a lot of buzz, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. There’s a lot to look forward to with its stylish design, powerful features and expected pricing. For a fan of premium Samsung Galaxy devices or someone who is planning to upgrade to a Samsung latest phone, this is one thing you don’t want to miss.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price Positioned Between Plus and Ultra

If the leaked details from an Italian retailer are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the second most expensive device in the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced just below the Samsung S25 Ultra and above the Galaxy S25 Plus. The 256GB model is listed at around €1,362 (roughly ₹1,28,300) and 512GB at €1,488 (roughly ₹1,40,200) in Europe. In Korea and India, the phone is expected to have similar pricing ranging from ₹1,13,000 to ₹1,31,900, making it much closer to the S25 Ultra than the regular version.

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC RAM 12GB Storage Options 256GB or 512GB Camera Setup (Rear) Dual Camera: 200MP primary sensor + 50MP ultra-wide lens Camera Setup (Front) 12MP selfie camera Battery 3,900mAh with 25W wired charging Operating System One UI 7 based on Android 15 Build and Design Ultra-slim (5.84mm), aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection Weight Approximately 162 grams Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2, 5G support Special Features Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust and water resistance Colors Black, Blue, Silver Price (Expected) ₹1,13,000 to ₹1,31,900

Samsung Galaxy Ultra-Slim Design

Slim design is one of the biggest highlights of this Samsung latest phone. It is also said to be just 5.84mm thick and weigh 162 grams, making it the thinnest and lightest Samsung flagship in years. In fact, it’s even slimmer than most phones on the market today. According to the reports, Samsung is using a titanium frame that provides both premium feel and durability despite the lightweight build.

Samsung Galaxy Power-Packed Performance

The S25 Edge is expected to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor just like the Samsung S25 Ultra and therefore, it will be fast and powerful. It is likely to have 12GB of RAM, which will make it a good option for gaming, multitasking and general use. This new Samsung phone will stream videos, use apps, and switch tasks without a problem.

Camera Setup for Photography Lovers

The Galaxy S25 Edge is also very strong in photography. Rumors have it that the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back. It also includes a massive 200MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide camera that enables users to capture crisp and high quality photos. The front side is expected to have a 12MP selfie camera for clear selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Smaller Battery, But Big Expectations

It is rather slim, however it does come with one little compromise, and that is the battery size. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery, which is smaller than we see in the S25 Ultra and other top Samsung phones.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be one of the most stylish and powerful Samsung phones of the year. It’s a lightweight device with strong performance and a premium camera setup that fits right between the S25 Ultra and S25 Plus in terms of pricing and features. The launch is scheduled for the 13th of May, but Samsung fans are already excited about what this Samsung latest phone will bring.

The Galaxy S25 Edge may be worth waiting for if you are looking for the next new Samsung phone to buy.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.