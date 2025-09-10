Buy these Poco phones on discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

The Big Billion Days Sale 2025 by Flipkart is almost here and begins on September 23 and early access will be provided to Flipkart Plus members and Black members on September 22. Another feature of this sale is a campaign offered by Poco, the so-called Poco Festive Madness, which promises to offer nice discounts on various popular smartphones. Models such as the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G, Poco F7 5G, Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G will be priced at a huge discount with other incentives such as no-cost EMIs and exchange benefits. Poco will release additional information on the discount on September 15, so it is going to be the time full of excitement among buyers who are seeking value-packed Poco smartphones.

Poco phones during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Poco, known to provide high performance phones at lower prices is bringing offers to the Big Billion Days sale that focus on a wide range of user demands- ranging between affordable phones such as Poco M7 5G to high-performance such as the Poco F7 5G. The discounted Poco phones offer attractive alternatives to whether you are a casual user or a gamer and as long as you need to have a long battery life. Bank offers, exchange discounts and no-cost EMI schemes make the deal even sweeter and the upgrading of your smartphone becomes easier.

Poco phones on discount: Specifications

Model Launch Date Key Specs Poco X7 Pro 5G Jan 2025 MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra, 6,550mAh, 90W charging Poco M7 5G Mar 2025 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.88-inch display Poco M7 Plus 5G Apr 2025 Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, 7,000mAh battery, 33W charging Poco F7 5G Jun 2025 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery Poco M7 Pro 5G Confirmed Mid-range 5G smartphone Poco C75 5G Confirmed Entry-level 5G smartphone

Maximise your savings during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

To get the most savings on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, beginning with taking advantage of early access, with Flipkart Plus and Black members getting the first crack at a sale, with early access allowing you to shop the best deals before the crowd. Always remember to use credit and debit cards of partner banks such as the Axis Bank and the ICICI Bank in order to enjoy the instant discounts and cashback offers. Also remember to redeem exchange deals by selling your used devices which can go a long way into reducing the cost of purchasing your new device. Choose free EMI plans to distribute the expense in understandable monthly payments, with no interest. Finally, monitor the specials of Poco on the sale which sometimes come with flash deals and other value-added savings, ensuring you get the best out of your money.

Poco smartphones price list: Before and during Big Billion Days Sale

Model Regular Price (INR) Expected Price During Sale (INR) Estimated Savings (INR) Poco X7 Pro 5G Rs27,999 (8GB/256GB) Around Rs24,500 Rs3,500 Poco M7 5G Rs9,999 (6GB/128GB) Around Rs8,500 Rs1,500 Poco M7 Plus 5G Rs13,999 (6GB/128GB) Around Rs12,000 Rs2,000 Poco F7 5G Rs31,999 (12GB/256GB) Around Rs29,000 Rs3,000 Poco M7 Pro 5G TBD Expected Discounts TBD Poco C75 5G TBD Expected Discounts TBD

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is beginning to appear as a golden opportunity to the shopper interested in Poco smartphones. This sale will be very valuable with spectacular discounts on their best selling Oppo F, X, M, and C series that can be used by bank and exchange offers. It can be better performance, longer battery life, or more gaming power, Poco phones under this sale can provide great value to your wallet.



