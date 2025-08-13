Flipkart Independence day sale 2025: Dates, smartphone offers, and bank discounts

The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 has started today, on Wednesday, August 13 and will continue until Monday, August 17, offering Indian consumers five days of massive deals across electronics, especially on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and more. Flipkart is advertising the sale, as the Independence Day Sale 2025 and it is also being called the Freedom Sale 2025 and giving customers a special chance to upgrade gadgets and home electronics at the lowest prices of the year. Read further to know the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, including start and end dates, available bank and cashback offers, and a list of the best smartphone deals from most loved brands such as Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, and more.
Flipkart Independence day sale 2025: Dates and bank offers
This sale is going to be organised between August 13 and 17 with special discounts and additional savings to the customers using Canara Bank credit and debit cards as well as discounts of 10 percent on the onward purchases. Moreover, customers have access to cashback offers and exchange bonuses, which are addable to the bank offers to make the prices even lower. EMI on products made using a Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can also be converted to zero cost EMIs meaning high-value gadgets have never been more affordable.
Flipkart Independence day sale 2025: Top smartphone offers
The Flipkart sale involves massive discounts and special exchange offers on the most popular brands of smartphones. Listed below are some highlight smartphone deals and their main specifications:
Apple iPhone 16
Enjoy the latest iPhone 16 for as low as Rs 69,999 (down from Rs 79,999), featuring Apple's A18 chip, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display, and a 48MP main camera with 4K video recording.
Samsung Galaxy S24 and other Samsung models
Samsung will offer massive discounts on their different models such as Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy M55, Samsung Galaxy A-series with exchange bonuses and cashbacks bundled offers. These designs have AMOLED screens, the 5G network, and multi-lens camera systems.
Motorola Edge series and Vivo V30e 5G
Take up to 70% off on the Motorola Edge 50/Edge 40 series and the Vivo V30e 5G, both of which have enjoyed popularity with their pOLED displays, high refresh displays, and the quality of their cameras.
Asus, Poco, and Realme
Asus and Poco flagship and midrange smartphones are under exchange offers and price reductions, and are therefore the best choices to purchase based on the requirements of some of the leading customers in the market ecosystem. The launch of new products (as well as the most popular among customers) of Realme is also presented, with significant discounts and the pay-in installments.
Smartphone specifications: Flipkart Independence day sale 2025
Model
Display
Processor
Camera Setup
Battery
Special Offer Price
iPhone 16
6.1" Retina XDR
A18 Bionic
48MP Main, 4K60fps
4,200mAh
Rs 69,999
Samsung Galaxy S24
6.7" FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
200+50+12MP triple
5,000mAh
Up to 30% off + cashback
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
6.55" pOLED 144Hz
Dimensity 7030
50+13MP dual
5,000mAh
Up to 70% off
Vivo V30e 5G
6.78" 3D AMOLED 120Hz
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
50+8MP dual
5,500mAh
Major exchange bonus
Asus Rog Phone 8
6.78" AMOLED 165Hz
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
50+13+32MP triple
6,000mAh
Special sale pricing
Discounts and availability vary by model/stock; check Flipkart’s product pages for live prices.
How to maximise your savings
A Canara Bank credit or debit card can give a 10 per cent instant discount over and above all sale quotations.
See what is available in terms of exchange offers and cashback deals that can save you more.
Use the No-cost EMI option of Bajaj Finserv or other partner cards to purchase high value goods in smaller instalments.
Shop quickly- featured models and flash sales often sell out in advance as these big sales get filled up very quickly.
The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 promises some of the year’s best deals on popular smartphones, electronics, and home appliances, making it a perfect time to upgrade or buy a new device. The shoppers can be ensured to purchase any flagship and midrange device at mind-blowing prices with the additional savings on the special bank offers and exchange bonuses during this five-day mega event.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.