CMF Phone 2 Pro: India Price Leak and What to Expect

Nothing’s sub brand's CMF phones have impressed the users by providing fashionable designs, customisation options and good specs for the money in the budget smartphone segment. CMF phones are known for their colourful interchangeable back covers and unique accessory points, which make them stand out from the crowd of ordinary budget devices by allowing users to customise their phones to suit their style. Besides, they’re commended for smooth performance, long battery life, and a user friendly experience, they’re a favourite when it comes to choosing that combination of affordability with some fun. This innovative and accessible lineup now has the CMF Phone 2 Pro as its latest addition.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price leak

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is creating a buzz ahead of its official launch, thanks to a major pricing leak just days before launch. Tipster Yogesh Brar, well known tipster, claims that the base model of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could cost Rs 18,999. Although these figures have yet to be officially confirmed and the original posts have been deleted. There is also expected to be a higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that could cost Rs 20,999. These are not official figures, but they are in line with Nothing’s strategy of providing value-driven devices to budget conscious buyers.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch date

The Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to go on sale in India on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The new model is intended to be positioned just below Nothing’s main Phone (2a), which is currently priced under Rs 25,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected features and specifications

According to the rumours, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to come with several upgrades over its predecessor.

6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for viewing in the great outdoors and viewing everything in smooth video.

This device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro or 7400 chipset that delivers good performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

Camera: A triple rear camera setup, likely including a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a portrait or telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. It is expected to come with a 32MP front camera for sharp selfies.

Battery: A 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W or 50W fast charging. One thing to note is that Nothing will not include a charger in the box, which it hasn’t done in recent launches.

The phone is expected to come with a textured back panel with CMF branding and could have customisable back panels in multiple colors.

Software: It will come with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 and will get three years of software updates and six years of security patches.

Feature CMF Phone 2 Pro (Expected) Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, ~393 PPI, punch-hole design Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro (some sources mention 7400), Octa-core RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X, up to 6GB virtual RAM Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 1TB (hybrid slot) Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main (1/1.57"), 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom), 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP, wide angle, 1080p @ 30fps video Battery 5,000mAh, 33W or 50W fast charging, 5W reverse charging Charger in Box Not included (some sources mention a charger, but recent Nothing launches omit it) Operating System Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 Software Updates 3 years of OS updates, 6 years of security patches Design Textured, customisable back panel (removable, modular), multiple colours (Orange, White), Essential Key Build/Protection Plastic frame, IP52 dust/water resistance, some sources mention IP68 Connectivity Dual SIM (hybrid), 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 2.0, NFC Security In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock Audio Stereo speakers, no 3.5mm headphone jack Extra Features Essential Space AI assistant, 120 FPS gaming, customisable covers Expected Price Rs.19,999–Rs.21,999 (India) Launch Date April 28, 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What is the hype all about?

Modern features, competitive pricing and stylish design make the CMF Phone 2 Pro stand out. It will boast a bound chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, fast charging and is well equipped with a capable camera setup, promising a premium quality product at a mid range price. The value for Indian buyers is also sweetened by the inclusion of a charger in the box and long term software support.

Conclusion

The official price will be revealed on April 28, but leaks suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be one of the most compelling options under Rs 22,000. It is designed, performs and is affordable, and is poised to make a strong mark in India’s mid range smartphone market



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.