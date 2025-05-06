CMF Phone 2 Pro launch and sale: What you need to know

CMF by Nothing is a design focused sub-brand launched by Nothing Technology Limited in 2023, with CMF Phones being part of it. Nothing is a consumer electronics company founded by Carl Pei, based in London and delivering technology that looks good, feels good, and is good for you. CMF is an acronym for Color, Material, and Finish and it reflects the brand’s philosophy of creating thoughtful design, quality materials and distinctive aesthetics, but at an affordable price. The latest CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to go on sale in India, with a starting price of Rs 18,999. This new smartphone from CMF, a brand associated with Nothing, brings several upgrades over its predecessor. It aims to offer strong performance and camera capabilities at an affordable price point. Here’s everything we know about the latest CMF Phone 2 Pro.

What makes the CMF Phone 2 Pro special?

In the Rs 18,999 price segment, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is one of the few phones to offer such features at this budget. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a rare 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom for better photography versatility unlike many competitors. It also has a large, bright 6.77 AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh, and peaks at 3,000 nits, another screen that is one of the brightest in that price point. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which is slightly better than the Dimensity 7300 used in certain rivals. The other important differentiator is its modular design: the back covers and accessories such as the magnetic stands, the fisheye lens et al are interchangeable, giving a kind of customization. In addition, the phone is equipped with an Essential Key, a dedicated physical button to access an AI powered Essential Space app, which is a feature not often seen in this segment. It also comes IP54 dust and splash resistant, and ships with a charger in the box, as common complaints with the previous model. Lastly, it offers 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a good promise for long term software support compared to many phones in this price range. And all these features combined makes the CMF Phone 2 Pro a compelling, and distinctive Rs 18,999 smartphone.

Specifications and features of CMF Phone 2 Pro

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset which is about 10% faster in CPU and 5% better in graphics than the Dimensity 7300. A 1000Hz touch sampling rate allows for smooth gaming experiences and running games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) at 120fps.

Display: The phone sports a 6.77 inch Flexible AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and good brightness levels. On top of that, it includes Panda Glass protection and supports HDR10+, bringing out rich colors and durability.

Memory and Storage: Available in configurations of 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Camera: One of the biggest upgrades is its versatile triple camera setup: 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/1.85 aperture 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119.5-degree field of view

The front camera is a 16MP shooter capable of high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging: The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 33W fast wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The CMF Phone 2 Pro does not have the charger in the box like its predecessor.

Software: Runs on Android 15 with the custom Nothing OS 3.2 skin. Long term software support is promised by CMF for 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

The phone is designed and built to measure 164 x 78 x 7.8 mm and weigh 185 grams. The flat AMOLED screen has uniform bezels and a punch hole front camera. The back panel continues the modular design introduced with the CMF Phone 1 and finishes such as frosted glass, granite texture, matte plastic and vegan leather. The phone also has interchangeable accessories and is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

Unique Features: The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with the Essential Key, a physical button that gives you quick access to Essential Space, an AI app for saving and organizing screenshots, notes, and voice recordings.

Sale Details

Sale Date: May 5, 2025

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

Availability: Online and offline retail stores across India

Colors: White, Black, Orange, Light Green

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications

Specification Details Display 6.77" Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro (4nm) RAM / Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB Rear Cameras 50MP primary (f/1.88, EIS), 50MP telephoto (2x zoom), 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Operating System Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 Software Updates 3 years OS updates, 6 years security patches Dimensions & Weight 164 x 78 x 7.8 mm, 185 grams Build & Protection Panda Glass front, IP54 water/dust resistance Special Features Essential Key for AI-powered Essential Space, stereo speakers

The CMF Phone 2 Pro at this price point represents a solid package with a huge, bright AMOLED screen, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, and a flexible triple camera. It has long software support and features like the essential key that add value to the users who are looking for a budget friendly and feature rich smartphone. It also has a charger included in the box and an IP54 rating in the mix. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will start selling on May 5, 2025 and is likely to be a strong contender in the affordable mid range segment in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.