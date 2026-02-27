Did Samsung just create the first true AI phone with Galaxy S26 and Perplexity integration?

Samsung has released its first actual Samsung AI phone, Galaxy S26, and implemented Galaxy S26 Perplexity integration and Bixby and Gemini to establish a new agentic AI experience with users of flagship phones.Samsung has also unveiled Galaxy S26, which it has decided to collaborate with Perplexity to be built into Bixby and Google Gemini to allow users to receive a differentiation of AI on new flagships.

Galaxy S26 Perplexity integration: Perplexity enters as search powerhouse

With Galaxy S26 Perplexity integration, users gain a dedicated AI search agent capable of answering complex queries instantly with fewer steps than traditional browsing. The first optional agent introduced by Samsung is Perplexity, which is great at queries and search of information, in which a tap of the finger brings up the information. It augments the settings/navigation natural language upgrades of Bixby and the Gemini agents, providing customised AI flexibility.

Galaxy S26 Gemini leads multi-step automation

The Galaxy S26 Gemini integration allows users to trigger multi-step actions like booking rides, creating grocery lists, or managing food orders through a single voice or button command. The integration of Google Gemini is intense: you can turn it on by pressing the side button, and Pin will then manage the background functions, such as booking a ride, re-arranging your food, or creating a grocery list, as you continue to multitask.

This level of Galaxy S26 AI automation enables the phone to complete tasks in the background while users continue multitasking on other apps. Users monitor the progress through notifications and can intervene at any moment, initiating beta in the US/South Korea on specific apps. Sameer Samat, the President of Google Android Ecosystem, sees the Android transforming not only into an OS, but also becoming an Intelligent System with multimodal reasoning.

Gemini scam detection with enhanced security and search

Gemini Scam Detection uses on-device AI to analyse voice patterns during calls and alerts users through sound and vibration when potential fraud is detected. Gemini Scam Detection in the Phone app is powered by Gemini: in-device analysis identifies speech patterns of fraud during a call, which is signaled by audio/haptics.

Circle to Search is improved to multi-object recognition - highlight outfits or objects to search in parallel - and Try On to have virtual clothing fittings. Now Brief shows upcoming events/travel proactive notices. The upgraded Circle to Search AI now supports multi-object recognition, letting users search outfits and objects simultaneously from a single screenshot.

Samsung Galaxy S26 features : Agentic AI takes center stage

The CEO of Samsung, TM Roh, termed the S26 the agentic AI phone, in which AI performs as infrastructure, and not as reactive devices. Roh claimed in his speech at the San Francisco Galaxy Unpacked that AI has to be a part of our infrastructure, by using devices that every person touches daily.

Bixby, Perplexity, Gemini, simplify searches, information and actions with fewer steps through button keyboard or voice.

Among the standout Samsung Galaxy S26 features is its agentic AI system, where artificial intelligence works as background infrastructure rather than a reactive assistant.

Galaxy S26 Bixby AI and future-proofing

The refreshed Galaxy S26 Bixby AI responds better to casual commands and works alongside Gemini and Perplexity to deliver contextual suggestions through Now Brief. Upgraded Bixby is more responsive to casual commands and Now Brief provides context-sensitive gestures such as event suggestions based on messages. Seven OS upgrades are promised, which makes the S26 ecosystem lead Samsung in agentic AI, merging competitors to an easy-to-use experience.

Samsung introduced its agentic AI vision for the S26 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, positioning AI as core smartphone infrastructure rather than a feature. The Galaxy S26 brings a renewed meaning to the smartphone as proactive companions with the addition of Perplexity providing a competitive edge and choice. With Gemini automation, Perplexity search, and smarter Bixby, the Galaxy S26 redefines what a Samsung AI phone can do by acting as a proactive digital companion instead of a passive device.

