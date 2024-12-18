Flipkart Best Deal: Here is How to Save Big on Samsung Galaxy S23!

Flipkart is hosting a Big Saving Days sale starting 2 May 2024, featuring significant discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 model from last year's series is now on sale on Flipkart for less than ₹41,000 over Christmas. The base model of the Galaxy S23 was initially priced at ₹74,999. However, the updated pricing includes a 34,000 rupee savings. Additional savings are available to customers willing to pay online for the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S23 is Originally launched at ₹64,999; it will be available for ₹44,999 during the sale. This price includes a bank cashback offer of ₹2,000, applicable on select bank cards. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on the Samsung Galaxy S23 gives an excellent opportunity for anyone wishing to update their smartphone at a fraction of the original cost. Anyone in the market for a new smartphone should seriously consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 because of its features and discounts.

Flipkart's Samsung Galaxy S23 sale

The discounts offer substantial savings compared to the original launch prices, making high-end devices more accessible. Additional cashback options enhance the overall value of the purchase. Flipkart has drastically reduced the cost of the Galaxy S23. The initial price was ₹74,999, but now sells for ₹42,999. However, customers may save an additional 5% using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, bringing the price down to ₹40,859. This is the lowest price for the smartphone since its launch. Since this is a cashback offer, users would receive just over ₹2,000 at the end of the payment cycle after initially paying the entire price.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23

Display : 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with adaptive refresh rate.

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Camera System :

Rear: 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP telephoto lens.

Front: 12MP dual-pixel camera.

Battery : 3,900mAh with fast charging capabilities.

Operating System: Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, which debuted in February 2023, has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that supports HDR10+ and has Full-HD+ resolution and an adjustable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage power the smartphone. The One UI 7 update, anticipated to be released early next year, is compatible with the smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 has three cameras: a 10MP telephoto, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 50MP primary camera. Along with several photography modes, the camera app supports 3x optical zoom. Additionally, customers receive a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The 3900mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S23 may be charged at up to 25W. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S23's retail box does not include the power adaptor. AKG-tuned dual speakers and an IP68 designation for water and dust resistance are features that Samsung has added to the smartphone.