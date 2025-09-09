Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to grab the best smartphone discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is officially returning this year on 22 September 2025, in its highly anticipated comeback. It is dubbed as the Indian version of the Black Friday as the mega shopping event is known to have lucrative discounts and the deals with exchange offers with smartphones and laptops among others. With the sale drawing near, bargain-hunters are looking forward to updating their tech at the festive season at prices that are unbelievable. Know about the smartphones that will be on discount, the before and after prices and how to make the most of the upcoming sale!

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: What to expect from discounts on phones

You should act now and purchase a high quality smart phone. According to last year's and this year's teaser, sharp decline in prices are anticipated on the branded models such as iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10. Sponsors such as Samsung Galaxy AI and Intel Core will also mean that a particularly good deal will be offered to the shopper on Samsung smartphones and Windows laptops.

Flipkart has also declared collaborations with the leading banks, such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, hence you will have the opportunity to obtain immediate discounts, wallet cashback, and free EMI offers to save even more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Start and finish dates

Sale Start Date: 22 September 2025

Sale End Date (expected): Early October 2025

The sale coincides with the festive season and it will be present concurrently with the Great Indian Festival of Amazon, commonly referred to as the Diwali Sale- hence expect good deals and a lot of offers during the course of the time.

Big Billion Days Sale: Before and after smartphone prices (Expected)

Model Regular Price (Before Sale) Expected Price (During Sale) Bank Offer / Exchange Total Possible Savings iPhone 16 Rs74,900 Rs69,900 10% off (ICICI/Axis) Rs67,000–Rs68,000 Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs74,999 Rs70,499 10% off (ICICI/Axis) Rs67,500–Rs68,500 Google Pixel 10 Rs71,999 Rs66,999 10% off (ICICI/Axis) Rs64,000–Rs65,000

Actual prices may vary after applying exchange offers and limited-time flash deals.

How to make the most of Flipkart Big Billion Days?

To maximise the use of Flipkart Big Billion Days, the first thing to do is to create a wishlist of the specific items you desire and keep track of their prices in advance in order to identify real discounts. Use the Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that can be used to receive the discounts immediately and save as much as possible. Exchange opportunities can be used to sell your old phone or laptop and this will also reduce the upgrade expenses. Toggle alerts and notifications on Flipkart in order to be informed in real-time about flash sales and sales limited in time. To make expensive purchases, you can use no-cost EMI facilities to pay in installments without additional interest. Lastly, look out sponsor offers, where Samsung Galaxy AI-powered or Intel Core products will most probably have even greater discounts, transforming your shopping experience into an even greater reward during the Big Billion Days.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025 will feature some of the best deals of the year, particularly to prospective buyers of high-quality smartphones, such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, or Google Pixel 10. Heavy discounts, bank offers that cannot be resisted and exchange deals make this the best time shoppers can upgrade before the festive season. Put your wishlist together and be prepared when the sale goes live you might save thousands on your preferred tech!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.