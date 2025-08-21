Best camera phones under Rs. 30000 in India: Top smartphones for photography

If you are currently in the market to buy the best camera phones under Rs. 30000, then 2025 offers an excellent spread of phones with heavy feature sets, good quality camera gear, and reliable battery life combined with high-performance hardware. The sub Rs.30000 segment in India is more competitive than before with brands like Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Samsung and Realme each with their super midrange models. Not only are they excellent at photography, processing and design, these smartphones are of a commendable balance of all traits. Read further to know which are the best camera phones under Rs. 30000 that are worth considering by anyone who wants to enjoy good photos without spending lots of money.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Pushing camera and battery boundaries

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro stands out among best camera phones under Rs. 30000 for its Pantone-validated pOLED display, triple-camera array (including dual 50MP rear cameras), and a massive 6,000mAh battery. With advanced durability features like IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certification, it also appeals to active users.

The Edge 60 Pro has an advanced triple camera 50MP main (OIS and f/1.8 lens), 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto 3x optical zoom. It has also a 50MP high resolution front selfie camera and a 4K video camera. The outstanding quality of this phone is that it takes clear and vivid photos in varying light. Edge 60 Pro reviewers have also reported that the camera has a quick speed in processing its images, unlike other products in the market, which experience shutter or processing lag. Video recording is versatile- users can easily change between the primary, zoom, and ultrawide cameras when recording 4K. Time all of these together and you have a camera system that, at least competes, and sometimes better than more expensive phones.

Feature Motorola Edge 60 Pro Display 6.7" pOLED, 1220×2712, 120Hz, HDR10+, 4500 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme (4nm) RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto Front Camera 50MP Battery 6,000mAh, 90W wired, 15W wireless charging OS Android 15, Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69 rating Special Feature 15W wireless charging & military-grade durability Price in India From Rs.29,999

Why should you consider?

The Edge 60 Pro delivers a flagship camera experience with the biggest battery in this segment and industry-leading durability.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Design and camera innovation

Transparent back and Glyph Interface make the Nothing Phone 3a Pro the most stylish of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 30000. Its 50MP dual rare cameras and 50MP selfie shoot give versatile shots and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 makes multitasking flawless.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a triple camera system on the back consisting of a 50MP primary wide sensor (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS, up to 60x digital), and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It allows the user to capture sharp, stabilized images in a variety of focal lengths, which is uncommon in the price segment. Its 50MP front camera is the other big plus point, which offers 4K video recording and high-definition self-photos. Impressive in bright sunlight and highly effective in low-light conditions thanks to AI enhancements, ultra HDR support, rapid focusing, and optimised night mode, the camera system is purpose-built to meet the needs of content creators delivering impressive results around the clock.

Feature Nothing Phone 3a Pro Display 6.77" AMOLED, 1080×2392, 120Hz, HDR10+ Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Adreno 710 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3x opt. zoom)+8MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP Battery 5,000mAh, 50W wired charging OS Nothing OS 3 (Android 15), IP64 rating Special Feature Unique Glyph Interface and transparent design Price in India From Rs.29,999

Why should you consider?

This phone is special for its futuristic design and triple-50MP camera system rarely found at this price.

OnePlus Nord 4: Power meets premium build

The OnePlus Nord 4 claims a spot among the best camera phones under Rs. 30000 thanks to its slim aluminium frame, AMOLED display, and 50MP main camera with OIS. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and 100W SuperVOOC charging put it ahead for speed and convenience.

The Nord 4 is made with an aluminum frame which makes it strong and also gives it a very stylish appeal. Its thin body of 8mm makes it feel premium in hand, yet does not feel bulky. Its front display is a 6.74 AMOLED panel with the sharp 1240 x 2772-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, which delivers vibrant colors and smooth visuals that boost even video streaming and gaming.

The OnePlus Nord 4 features photography headed by a 50 megapixel main camera that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology, giving clear and steady shots, even when on the move or in low-light situations. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, which increases the artistic opportunities. A front camera of 16 megapixels allows taking selfies of the highest quality and allows recording video in 1080p.

Feature OnePlus Nord 4 Display 6.74" AMOLED, 1240×2772, 120Hz, HDR10+ Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 732 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,500mAh, 100W SuperVOOC OS Android 15, Aluminium frame, IP65 rating Special Feature All-metal build & fastest charging in segment Price in India From ₹29,999

Why should you consider?

Standout for its premium metal build and lightning-fast charging, plus camera clarity.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Flagship features, accessible price

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is a solid all-rounder with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro camera. The dual-camera arrangement on the back boasts of a 50MP primary camera with support of optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens that covers a wide 123 degree field of view and a 5MP macro offering close ups. It is a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos to make shots of the highest quality and video calls too.

Powering it up under the hood is Samsung's own Exynos 1480 chipset, manufactured on a 4nm process, which makes it energy efficient, yet performs well. The octa-core processing unit (4x 2.75GHZ Cortex-A78 & 4x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) and 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR 5X Ram enables the phone to multitask smoothly and enables a responsive UI navigational experience.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is a great option available to users who want flagship performance but find the flagship models to be expensive. It is one of the best camera phones under Rs. 30000.

Feature Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Display 6.6" Super AMOLED, 1080×2340, 120Hz, HDR10+ Processor Exynos 1480 (4nm), Xclipse 530 GPU RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X, Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W fast charge OS Android 15, Gorilla Glass Victus+, IP67 rating Special Feature Flagship-grade build at a competitive price Price in India Available around Rs.25,000

Why should you consider?

Robust build and flagship camera strength make it a winner for Samsung fans wanting dependability and style.

Realme GT 6: Camera beast with blazing performance

The Realme GT 6 has a multifunctional three-lens camera system with a high-designed main camera of 50MP Sony LYT-808 and optical image stabilization (OIS) capable of clear, stable photos even in difficult lighting conditions. The second one is a 50MP telephoto lens with optical zoom of 3X and OIS that provides optimum zooming accuracy and portraits in detail. Rounding up the setup are an 8MP ultra-wide sensor good to capture wide angle shots and make group shots. The front camera has a 32MP sensor (Sony IMX615), which can record 4K video, and when we take selfies and shoot videos it ensures a high quality resolution.

Powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that is fabricated in a 4nm process, the Realme GT 6 can achieve high speed, multitasking, and gaming performance. The Adreno 735 GPU guarantees unhindered performance in graphics-intensive applications such as demanding games or multitasking suite. It features up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage that allows faster loading and smooth operation.

The Realme GT 6 is one of the most camera-focused beasts on the market with impressive levels of performance and photography combined in a potent package. It is perfectly suited to those who are interested in having the best phone at taking amazing photos and videos and at delivering flagship performance in speed and display.

Feature Realme GT 6 Display 6.78" LTPO AMOLED, 2780×1264, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 6000 nits Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm), Adreno 735 GPU RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYT-808 (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX615 Battery 5,500mAh, 120W SuperVOOC OS Android 15, IP65 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Special Feature Fastest charging and top-tier camera sensors Price in India Starts at Rs. 27,999

Why should you consider?

The best for users demanding flagship camera tech and the fastest charging, perfect for power users and mobile photographers.

Conclusion

The choice is yours whether you care much about camera innovation, flashy design, performance, or price. These best camera phones under 30000 INR in India pack the most big-brand features, great camera array, and battery life that lasts. Having a rough Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the innovative Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and the lightning-fast Realme GT 6, each of the choices has something unique that will make it an excellent purchase in 2025.





