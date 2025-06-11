Motorola Edge 60 launched in India: A new benchmark for mid-range smartphones

In India, Motorola has introduced the Edge 60, which has set a high mark for mid-range phones because of its triple 50MP cameras and other premium features. In India, the phone comes with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor over the Dimensity 7300 chipset used in the global release. Read further to know all details and the best features about the Motorola Edge 60.

Motorola Edge 60: Camera

The best thing about the Motorola Edge 60 is its camera setup, which is not found elsewhere at this cost. Shots from the 50MP primary camera with its Sony LYTIA 700C sensor are said to be crisp and completely blur-free. It has a 50MP ultra-wide lens that makes macro photography possible and a 10MP telephoto lens with optical zoom and image stabilization, so you can take shots from long-distance to close-ups. On the front side, the Edge 60 includes a 50MP selfie camera that can shoot 4K videos, so it’s perfect for making photos and videos.

Motorola Edge 60: Powerful new processor

While the global version of the Edge 60 has a Dimensity 7300 chip, its Indian model uses the stronger Dimensity 7400 processor. Thanks to the processor and its 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM plus 256GB of internal storage (extendable up to 1TB), the phone operates smoothly for all types of activities.

Running on Android 15-based Hello UI, Motorola promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, providing long-term value and security.







Motorola Edge 60: Stunning pOLED display

Moto Edge 60 has a 6.67-inch quad-curved pOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (1,220 x 2,712 pixels), a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and its brightest value is 4,500 nits. The screen uses Pantone colours, which are accurate and visually amazing, and it is strengthened by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Motorola Edge 60: Durability

With IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, the Edge 60 is built to withstand tough conditions, including extreme temperatures, high humidity, and accidental drops.

Motorola Edge 60: Bigger battery for India

It has a 5,500mAh battery that is more capacity than was found in the global version, along with 68W super-fast charging. Because you can use it more and charge it quickly, it is an excellent choice for anyone using their phone heavily.

Motorola Edge 60: AI features and user experience

The Edge 60 is equipped with Motorola’s latest AI features, including:

Catch Me Up: Summarizes missed notifications.

Remember This: Contextually recalls content from apps or the screen.

Pay Attention: Real-time audio transcription.

Image Studio: Generates custom visual art.

Playlist Studio: Curates music playlists based on mood.



Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive sound, and the display includes SGS Eye Care protection for comfortable long-term viewing.

Price, colours, and availability

Price: Rs25,999 (introductory offer price: Rs24,999 with select bank cards).

Configuration: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Colours: Pantone Gibraltar Sea (nylon-like finish) and Pantone Shamrock (leather-like finish).

Availability: On sale from June 17, 2025, via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail stores.

Conclusion

The Motorola Edge 60 is unlike any mid-range phone in India, with a triple 50MP camera, a brand new chipset, great design on the display, solid protection, and strong battery. Because of its low price and plenty of exciting features, the Edge 60 is expected to be on buyers’ minds when looking for a flagship phone at an affordable price.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.