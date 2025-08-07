Subscribe

OnePlus Nord 5 gets massive price cut on Amazon Independence day sale: All details

There has been no better time to purchase the newly released OnePlus Nord 5. Read further to get the best discount on OnePlus Nord 5 at the Amazon Independence Day Sale.

Preeti Anand
There has been no better time to purchase the newly released OnePlus Nord 5 in case you happen to be interested in it. As Amazon continues its Independence Day Sale, the mid-range device has undergone a substantial price cut; making it the best buy in terms of performance and features within budget, without sporting a flagship price tag. Read further to get the best discount on OnePlus Nord 5 at the Amazon Independence Day Sale.

How to get OnePlus Nord at the best price on Amazon?

OnePlus Nord 5 was initially launched at Rs. 31,999. At the time of sale, Amazon continues to display the standard price as Rs 31,999 but with a bank offer, both instant and a trade offer, buyers can get greater savings:

  • Bank Offers: Select credit or debit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 2250 at checkout which brings the cost down to Rs 29749.

  • Exchange Bonus: Get up to Rs 8,950 off exchange based on the condition of your old smartphone (say, a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in good condition) and reduce the effective price to as low as Rs 20,799.

  • That is a savings of up to Rs 11,200 in total, again a rare offer to have a phone that is just released and can already outclass many of its competitors in the mid-range market.

 

OnePlus Nord 5: Amazon Independence day sale discount

Pricing Component

Amount (INR)

Original Price

31,999

Instant Bank Discount

-2,250

Price after Bank Discount

29,749

Maximum Exchange Discount

-8,950

Final Price (After All Discounts)

20,799

OnePlus Nord 5: Specifications and features

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for smooth multitasking and gaming.

  • Display: 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

  • Rear Cameras: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide, supports 4K video.

  • Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera, also with 4K video recording.

  • Battery: 6,800mAh for long-lasting use, with 80W fast charging.

  • Operating System: OxygenOS (based on latest Android version).

 

Should you buy the OnePlus Nord 5 now?

With a price of Rs 20,799, the OnePlus Nord 5 features flagship-level performance level, a high-refresh rate screen, and fast charging, which makes it a leading product in the mid-range segment. Not an easy one to resist, the Amazon deal promises a near-perfect bargain to anyone seeking a future-ready, all-rounder smartphone that does not cost a fortune.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

