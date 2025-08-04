Subscribe

OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2025: Best smartphone and gadget deals unveiled

Preeti Anand
Independence Day Sale in India OnePlus has also announced its Independence Day Sale in India, which is going to be held between July 31 at 12 pm IST until August 3 at 11.59 pm IST. OnePlus India site, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and major offline shops such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores allow shoppers to avail blockbuster deals. This sale includes smartphones, tablets and audio accessories, and there are discounts, instant bank offers, exchange bonus, and zero cost EMI. Some of these deals are valid until August 31, 2025.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Smartphone deals

Smartphone Model

Discount/Offer

Price After Discount (if available)

Offer Validity

Additional Details

OnePlus 13

Rs. 7,000 off

Rs. 62,999 (starting price)

Until August 17

Limited period discount

OnePlus 13R (16GB+512GB)

Rs. 5,000 discount

Not specified

Until August 17

OnePlus 13R (12GB+256GB)

Rs. 3,000 discount

Not specified

Until August 17

OnePlus 13s

Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus or up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount (not combinable)

Not specified

August 18 to August 31

Exchange bonus and bank discount cannot be combined

OnePlus Nord 5 & Nord CE 5

Instant bank discount of Rs. 2,250 (select cards)

Not specified

During sale period

Applies to all variants

 

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Tablet deals

  • OnePlus Pad Lite: The recently announced product that comes with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on specific bank cards (6GB+128GB Wi-Fi version starts at Rs. 15,999).

  • OnePlus Pad 2: Rs. 8,000 off plus a free Stylo 2 stylus (original price Rs.39,999).

  • OnePlus Pad Go: The gadget will cost Rs.19,999 and more and it offers instant bank discounts.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Audio accessories discounts

  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3: You can get an immediate discount of Rs. 2,00; an addition of Rs. 1,000 off depending on the bank offer.

  • OnePlus Buds 4: Rs. 500 off through preferred banks.

  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Rs. 400 off and Rs. 300 instant bank discount are eligible cards.

  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Costs Rs.1,699, and has an extra 150 on-the-spot bank discount.

Where to shop for the OnePlus Independence Day Sale and how to save?

The OnePlus Independence Day Sale is live on all major online platforms and exclusive in-store locations. To save as much as possible, learn to use the combination of the types of price reductions, make use of the discounts associated with eligible cards using bank cards, take the available offers with exchange, and avail of EMI as required. There is the right offer on the newest released devices like OnePlus Pad Lite and on most popular smartphones, which makes it the right moment to upgrade your OnePlus ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

