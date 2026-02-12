Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops in India as Samsung prepares for Galaxy Unpacked 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India has dropped sharply ahead of the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch, making it one of the best flagship phone deals right now. Just before the Galaxy S26 Ultra (Feb 25 Unpacked) comes the Galaxy S25 Ultra that is a flagship powerhouse, with its quad 200MP camera system, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, full Galaxy AI suite, S Pen, and 6.9-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display- perfect to those who will skip the hype of the recent Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

This Galaxy S25 Ultra Amazon deal brings a massive Rs18,009 price cut as Samsung clears inventory before the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM + 256GB Titanium Gray) had an initial price of Rs1,29,999 in India but currently costs Rs1,11,990 on Amazon--a direct Rs18,009 discount (14% off MRP), as S26 Ultra hype is clearing up stock. The Galaxy S25 Ultra discount of over Rs18,000 makes this premium phone far more affordable for buyers who don’t want to wait for the S26 Ultra.

The holders of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards get an additional discount of Rs3,359 instant discount to Amazon Pay Balance (non-refundable and applied to future purchases) to receive an effective price of Rs108,631. Buyers can further reduce the cost through the Galaxy S25 Ultra exchange offer, with up to Rs25,000 off for eligible old smartphones. Exchange is limited to the maximum amount of credit Rs25,000 (e.g. the trade of an old Galaxy S23 Ultra in good condition will fetch an average of Rs22k-Rs25k; damaged phones will fetch even less) of valid trade-in.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra EMI offer allows buyers to pay as low as Rs3,500 per month with no-cost instalments on select bank cards. No-cost EMI has payments of Rs3500/month, spread over 24-36 months (ICICI/HDFC/Axis cards), paying no interest provided that the clearing is made in time. Purchase protection plans (Rs2999-Rs4999 -1-2 years) screen/accidental protection.

The colour (Titanium Black/Violet/Blue/Silver) and greater storage (512GB/1TB) follow the same trend, but the most frequent discounts are on Titanium Gray. There is low stock before the release of S26 (Feb 25 Unpacked)- after the event, the prices might recover. Grab now before stocks last!

Even in 2026, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a top-tier Samsung flagship phone with its 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and Galaxy AI tools. You do not have to wait until S26 (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, slight adjustments to the camera) comes out, S25 Ultra has almost the same Android today: 200MP primary + 50MP UW/10MP 3x/50MP 5x periscope in pro zoom/low-light; IP68/S Pen; 5,000mAh/45W (1.5-day battery); 7 OS years. Galaxy AI glitters: Live Translate, Note Assist, Circle to Search. Samsung Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search and Note Assist make the Galaxy S25 Ultra feel future-ready even before S26 arrives. Beats Pixel 10 Pro beats the OnePlus 15 in zoom/endurance; is valued better than the OnePlus 15.

With the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch scheduled for February 25, Samsung has begun offering deep discounts on its current flagship.

Best value, perfect pre-Valentine steal, flagship at mid-range!



