Galaxy Z Flip 6 lowest price ever on Flipkart year end sale 2025: Save up to Rs38000!

The Year End Sale 2025 held by Flipkart is currently in progress and is offering a lot of different price offers on high-end foldables, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 making the headline at its lowest price ever. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 lowest price has arrived during Flipkart’s Year End Sale 2025, making the premium foldable more affordable than ever in India. First introduced at a price of Rs1,09,999, the latest flip phone by Samsung now costs an even cheaper Rs74,999 following a massive direct discount of Rs35000, with additional savings through bank offers and exchanges which could not have come at a better time to attract people to foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price in India has dropped from Rs 1,09,999 to just Rs 74,999 after direct discounts and bank offers. As part of the Flipkart Year End Sale 2025, buyers can unlock massive discounts on premium smartphones including Samsung’s latest foldable.

How to avail the deal for Galaxy Z Flip 6 lowest price?

Flipkart cuts 35,000 out of Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) selling it at Rs74,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 bank offer gives an additional Rs 3,750 off when using Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price in India has dropped from Rs 1,09,999 to just Rs 74,999 after direct discounts and bank offers. Trade your previous phone in - as much as Rs20,000+ additional off, based upon model and condition. This Galaxy Z Flip 6 Flipkart deal includes flat price cuts, credit card discounts, and exchange offers, pushing total savings up to Rs 38,750. With the Galaxy Z Flip 6 exchange offer, buyers can save up to Rs 20,000 more by trading in an old smartphone. Such a combination allows the 2024 flagship foldable to become available without the need to lag behind the release of next-gen products.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications: Premium foldable specs at budget price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and AI-powered cameras. The Z Flip 6 includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB RAM as flagship level, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display (FHD+, 120Hz) and a small 3.4-inch Super AMOLED removable cover screen (60Hz) to quickly check in on incoming messages. The cameras provide a 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear with AI capabilities, such as Auto Zoom, along with a 10MP Selfie hand, and a 50MP rear. The 4,000mAh battery will be able to charge 25W and last all day in its pocketable, folding design.

Limited-time foldable steal

Samsung is not the company that can provide such huge discounts (more than 35% off) on its new-gen foldables only several months after its release. Selling at the middle range, the Z Flip 6 is an excellent folding phone with smooth performance, smart AI cameras, and polished folding action. At its current price, the Z Flip 6 easily qualifies as the best foldable phone under 80000 in India. Such a Samsung foldable phone discount is rare for a new-generation device and significantly lowers the entry barrier to foldable phones. Stock and deals might be over in a short time - perfect before the 2026 models are released.

Sale live now on Flipkart – grab yours before prices rebound!



