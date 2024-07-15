Differences between Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series is still redefining the market for foldable phones. The Z Flip 6 and its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, may interest you if you wish to upgrade from an earlier handset or return to the world of flip phones. You might not need the newest model and could afford to save some money and choose the Z Flip 5 instead, but each has its benefits. Let us investigate the two. Here is a thorough comparison of the most recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, emphasising essential specifications. Further, we will learn the Key Differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Main Display

Both phones' 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display is roomy and perfect for multitasking and immersive watching.

Cover Display: The Z Flip 6 keeps the Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, ideal for quickly checking alerts and taking fast actions without unfolding the phone.

Processor

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in the Z Flip 6 represents a major advancement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Z Flip 5, providing better performance and efficiency.

RAM/Storage: The two phone models have 256GB and 512GB of storage. The Z Flip 6 increases the RAM from 8GB to 12GB, which might improve multitasking performance.

Battery Capacity

The Z Flip 6 boasts a 4,000mAh battery, an improvement over the 3,700mAh battery seen in the Z Flip 5. This might provide more usage time between charges.

Main Camera System

The Z Flip 6 improves upon the Z Flip 5's dual 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel wide cameras. It has a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a new 50MP wide-angle sensor, which could result in crisper images and improved low-light performance.

Front Camera: For taking selfies and making video calls, both phones have a 10MP front-facing camera.

Price

Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs $100 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The lowest price currently available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Rs.91,750, while for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it is Rs.1,09,999.

Key Differences between Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Below is a summary of the main distinctions:

Processor

The Z Flip 6's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU offers a speed and efficiency boost over the Z Flip 5's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. This results in demanding apps and games operating more smoothly.

RAM

The Z Flip 6 has 12GB of RAM by default, up from 8GB in the Z Flip 5. This can improve your multitasking ability, mainly if you routinely use many programmes simultaneously.

Extended Battery Life

Compared to the Z Flip 5, which has a 3,700mAh battery, the Z Flip 6 has a larger 4,000mAh battery. This could imply that you can use the device for more extended periods between charges, which would mean fewer top-ups.

Upgraded Camera

The Z Flip 6 offers a notable upgrade to its camera system:

Main Camera

A new arrangement replaces the Z Flip 5's dual 12MP (ultrawide + wide) system. A 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 50MP wide-angle sensor are both included in the Z Flip 6. This could produce more detailed and sharp images, especially under favourable lighting. It might also provide better performance in low light. Even if the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is only a slight improvement, the 50MP primary camera is a significant step up from the 12MP one of the previous generation. The new 50MP wide-angle camera supports AI-powered zoom with up to 10x magnification and 2x optical zoom. New innovative features like Auto Zoom, which automatically modifies the frame by identifying the topic and zooming in and out, are also being added to the FlexCam.

New AI features

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an AI-forward Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a fully integrated FlexWindow, among other new features. With the 3.4-inch FlexWindow, you can access new Galaxy AI functions without opening the Z Flip 6 in addition to new widgets and notification settings. With the help of a tool that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to contextualise text conversations, you may swiftly respond to SMS with suggested replies.

There are a few essential factors to consider when considering upgrading from the Galaxy Z Flip 6. First off, considering the new features and improvements of the most recent model, the beginning price of $1,100 is a $100 increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 5's debut price. It's crucial to remember some fundamental differences between the two devices. To ensure consistent visual experiences, the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 share the same 6.7-inch primary display and 3.4-inch cover display. Furthermore, both versions have a 10MP front-facing camera with the same quality for video calls and selfies. The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 from Samsung are the first foldable phones to receive an official dustproofing rating. Older Samsung foldables have an IPX8 rating despite the majority of flagship handsets having an IP68 classification for dustproofing and water protection. With its new IP48 rating, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are resistant to dust particles larger than 1 mm.

Conclusion

Significant improvements are made to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 over its predecessor, especially in the processor, RAM, battery life, and primary camera system. The decision between the two relies on your priorities, even though the price reflects these enhancements. Z Flip 6 may be worth the extra money if you value the newest features, photography capabilities, and possibly longer battery life. If cost is your priority and the specifications of the Z Flip 5 meet your needs, it's still a great choice. Compared to the Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 delivers a notable performance, longer battery life, and an enhanced camera system. But the price of these changes is higher.

