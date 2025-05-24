Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra

The rivalry between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is driving excitement in foldable phones in 2025. Because the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra enjoys upgrades across its display, camera, battery and design, most people consider it the best foldable overall. However, Galaxy Z Flip 6 provides a secure choice for people who prefer Samsung and like having reliable software assistance for years to come. Does Samsung's latest phone really fall behind in terms of hardware compared to what Moto phone is offering? Both these devices are excellent, so let’s compare Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra further to find which is actually more worthy of your attention.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra: Display & design

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is unmatched for its 6.96-inch main pOLED screen, designed for 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits of peak brightness. So, the displays are bigger and also shinier and smoother than the ones on the Z Flip 6 which has a 120Hz screen, 2600 nits peak brightness and a 6.7-inch screen. The cover screen on the Razr 60 Ultra is larger and smoother than the Flip 6’s, measuring 4 inches and having a 165Hz refresh rate, while the Flip 6’s cover is just 3.4 inches.

The Razr 60 Ultra’s design uses ultra-luxurious finishes such as Alcantara and vegan leather, while the Z Flip 6 goes with a classic glass and aluminum make. While both handsets are protected from water and dust, Motorola’s rating covers both against a balanced level, but Samsung offers higher protection from water.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Main Display 6.7" LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2640, 2600 nits peak 6.96"/7.0" pOLED, 1.5K, 165Hz, 2912 x 1224, 4500 nits peak Cover Display 3.4" Super AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748 4.0" pOLED, 165Hz, 1272 x 1080, 3000 nits peak Build/Finishes Multiple colors, glass/aluminum, IPX8 Alcantara, wood, vegan leather, Pantone colors, IP48 Weight 187g Not specified, but ultra-compact

Verdict

The Razr 60 Ultra offers a larger, brighter, and higher refresh rate main and cover display, making it superior for content consumption, multitasking, and outdoor use. Its premium Alcantara and Pantone finishes provide a more luxurious feel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra: Performance

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with the best, fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM plus 512GB of internal storage. As a result, this smartphone works faster for doing multiple tasks, gaming and AI applications. Even with the fast processor and large RAM in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it still doesn’t have the same power and storage as the Razr.

Motorola is known for having great battery life. Razr 60 Ultra comes with a larger battery, at 4700mAh compared to 4000mAh on the Z Flip 6. Motorola went further by giving users 68W wired and 30W wireless charging, compared to Samsung’s 25W wired and 15W wireless options. As a result, power users can use their computers for longer and enjoy fewer disruptions.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Elite (faster variant) RAM/Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 16GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4000mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless 4700mAh, 68W wired, 30W wireless OS & Updates Android 14, One UI 6, 7 OS upgrades Android 15, Hello UI, 3 OS + 4 years security

Verdict

The Razr 60 Ultra leads with a more powerful processor, higher RAM and storage, a much larger battery, and faster charging speeds. Samsung offers longer OS support, but Motorola’s hardware edge is clear.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra: Camera system

These two phones are different mainly because of their camera technology. The Razr 60 Ultra comes with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera placed inside and a wide/macro lens. It additionally includes improved AI, fun shooting options and up to 30x AI Super Zoom. Unlike the flip phone, the Z Flip 6 has a main 50MP camera, an ultra-wide 12MP lens, along with a selfie cam of 10MP. Though Samsung's camera is accurate and has been improving since year one, the Razr 60 Ultra wins because it has smarter camera tech and AI.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide/macro Front Camera 10MP 50MP (internal, Quad Pixel) Camera Features 2x optical zoom, 10x digital, 4K video 2x optical zoom, 30x AI Super Zoom, 4K video, advanced AI, Flex View, Pantone colour

Verdict

Motorola’s triple 50MP camera system (including a 50MP selfie camera) and AI enhancements deliver more versatility and superior image quality, especially for selfies and creative photography.

Related Articles - Top 5 Samsung phones in 2025

Software

One UI 6 based on Android 14 makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 easy to use and users are guaranteed up to seven OS upgrades. Anyone looking for products that work well together with Samsung electronics will benefit greatly.

In comparison, the Razr 60 Ultra debuts using Android 15 and Motorola’s Hello UI which makes use of advanced AI for tools such as Look & Talk, Flex View and an AI key. Motorola’s software is simple to use, but it doesn’t last as long in updates as Samsung does. Even so, due to its unique AI tools and creative features, the Razr catches the eye of people who like having the latest technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IPX8 water resistance, wireless/reverse charging, Samsung ecosystem features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

World’s first Alcantara finish, dedicated AI key, advanced moto AI (Look & Talk, Flex View), Pantone-certified displays, IP48 water/dust resistance, fastest flip phone charging, Dolby Vision support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 60 ultra: Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected to be in the Rs.90,000+ range.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Launched at Rs.89,999 for 16GB/512GB variant.

Which Is Better? What Should Users Choose?

Make the right choice!

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 if you

Want a proven, polished Samsung ecosystem and longer OS update support.

Prefer a slightly smaller, lighter device with a more compact cover screen.

Value Samsung’s software features and integration with other Galaxy devices.

Choose the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra if you

Want the best displays in a flip phone—bigger, brighter, and smoother main and cover screens.

Need superior battery life, faster charging, and more powerful hardware.

Care about camera versatility, especially for selfies and creative content.

Appreciate premium materials, unique finishes, and the latest AI features.

Relevant Article – Best mobile between 15000 to 20000

Best mobile phones between Rs.20,000 and Rs.25,000

10 Best mobile phones between ₹10000 to ₹15000 in 2025

Best OPPO mobile phones between Rs5000 and Rs10000

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.