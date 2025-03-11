Get the Best iPhone Offers at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale!

There are so many discounts available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale in India. The countrywide discount sale began on March 7 and is expected to end on March 13.If you have any plans to buy an Apple phone and be a part of the Apple ecosystem, this is the right time. Flipkart has many offers on various models of iPhones. Flipkart and HDFC Bank have teamed together to give customers who use their cards an instant Rs. 4,000 discount. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of coupon savings, free EMI choices, exchange bonuses, and other exchange deals. Read further to know complete details about the discounts on iPhone.

Offers for the iPhone 16 Series

​​On the e-commerce platform’s website, the Flipkart Big Saving Days discounts and bank offers are revealed. The base 128GB storage model of the iPhone 16 was originally priced at Rs. 79,900 when it was launched, and now it is available for Rs. 68,999. This price is available only during the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The offer is currently available for Rs. 59,999 and it is available for purchase. Additionally, you can also use your bank card to collect more discounts. This offer price includes the HDFC bank offer of Rs. 4,000 and an extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,000. The cost of a free EMI is Rs. 10,000 per month. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is going on from March 7th to March 13th, 2025.

Discounts on iPhone Models:

iPhone 16: Available at an effective price of Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 79,900. This includes a flat discount of Rs. 10,901, a Rs. 4,000 HDFC bank discount, and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus.

iPhone 16 Plus: Priced at Rs. 69,999.

iPhone 16 Pro: Priced at Rs. 1,03,900.

iPhone 16e: Available at Rs. 55,900, down from Rs. 59,900, with a Rs. 4,000 discount for HDFC bank card users.

iPhone 15: Priced at Rs. 58,999.

iPhone 13: Priced at Rs. 40,999.

HDFC bank card customers can save up to Rs. 4,000 on a variety of iPhone models. An added advantage is that you have a HDFC bank card. Customers who are exchanging their old devices for new ones can also get an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 65,200. Also, UPI transactions are eligible for special discounts, making the saving money on a new iPhone purchase even simpler.

Offers for the iPhone 15 Series

The starting prices for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 are Rs. 60,999, Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 50,999, respectively, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. In addition to the basic discounts, customers can take advantage of conventional EMI options, free EMI options, exchange discounts, and coupon based saving.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.