Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for Rs 92999_ Price drop on Reliance Digital

If you have been sitting back and eying a high-end android phone, it is time to upgrade. Google Pixel 9 pro XL (256 GB storage, 16 GB RAM, hazel colour) has also been experiencing a spectacular drop in price and is now available at 97,999 on Reliance digital, down Rs 27,000 off its initial price of Rs1,24,999. Read further to know all details on the discounted Google Pixel 9 pro XL and to make the most of this deal.

Google Pixel 9 pro XL: Additional bank offers for extra savings

HDFC Bank Credit Card users get a better deal. In case you purchase under EMI, then you will receive an additional 7.5 percent instant discount (a maximum of 5,000 rupees), which will reduce the final selling price to 92,999 rupees. This saves an amount of 32,000 off the MRP in total. You will also get extra value by returning your old smartphone, meaning that with this, you are at one of the most appealing flagship offers out there at the moment.

Google Pixel 9 pro XL: Features and specifications

Google Pixel 9 pro XL top-tier specs include a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by a powerful 5060mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which uses a proprietary Tensor G4 chipset provided by Google. A huge camera system stands out where the main camera, ultra-wide, and telephoto feature 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP respectively with 5x zooming power and 42MP front camera to take a mesmerizing selfie and video calling.

Feature Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specification Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 1344 x 2992 px, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR, 3000 nits peak Processor Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security coprocessor RAM & Storage 16 GB RAM, 256 GB / 512 GB internal storage Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main (Octa PD wide) + 48MP ultrawide (Macro Focus) + 48MP 5x telephoto, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS/EIS Front Camera 42MP Dual PD, ultrawide, autofocus Battery 5,060 mAh (typical), 45W fast charging, fast wireless charging, Battery Share Operating System Android 14 (launched with), 7 years of OS and security updates Build & Durability Metal frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front & back, IP68 dust/water resistance, fingerprint-resistant coating Dimensions & Weight 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, 221g Security Fingerprint unlock, Face unlock, Titan M2 chip, end-to-end security Video Recording Rear: 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 24/30/60fps, 1080p @ 24/30/60fps, Super Res Zoom Video up to 20x; Front: 4K @ 30/60fps SIM Nano SIM + eSIM, 5G supported Other Features Pro controls, Magic Editor, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Wireless charging, Battery Share Colours Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

Google Pixel 9 pro XL: How to make the most of this deal?

Buy directly from Reliance Digital to avail the flat price cut.

Use an HDFC Bank Credit Card for EMI to grab the additional instant discount.

Exchange your old phone for further price reductions.

Act quickly, this is a limited-time offer and stocks may run out soon.

When the time comes to upgrading, switching to a top-tier Android phone, this is as good as it gets. You can now get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at one of its lowest prices all time. Happy shopping!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.