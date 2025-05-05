Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which phone should you buy?

If you’re shopping for a premium Android phone in 2025, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Google Pixel 9a, and OnePlus 13R 5G are three top choices-each with its own strengths and weaknesses. When you are looking for a phone under a certain price category, a price range slightly higher or lower is not a concern. It’s always advisable to buy the best as per your needs. Moto latest phone is the talk of the town and Google phones or OnePlus phones are of good quality and decently priced. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide between Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R, which phone fits your needs best.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G

Here is a detailed comparison between Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R.

Display

Motorola Edge 60 Pro:

Features a stunning 6.7-inch Super HD quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone validation for accurate colours, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. This is one of the brightest and most color-accurate screens in its class, making it ideal for watching videos, gaming, and outdoor use.

Google Pixel 9a:

Offers a clean, flat OLED display with pure colours and smooth visuals, but it doesn’t match the Edge 60 Pro’s brightness or color accuracy.

OnePlus 13R 5G:

Sports a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display that’s great for gaming and everyday use, but lacks Pantone validation and the extreme brightness of the Motorola.

Phone Display Type & Size Resolution Refresh Rate Peak Brightness Special Features Motorola Edge 60 Pro 6.7" Super HD quad-curved pOLED 1.5K (2712 x 1220) 120Hz 4,500 nits Pantone validation, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 7i, 100% DCI-P3, Aqua Touch Google Pixel 9a 6.3" flat OLED 2424 x 1080 120Hz 2,700 nits* Pure colors, smooth visuals OnePlus 13R 5G 6.78" AMOLED 2780 x 1264 120Hz 4,500 nits HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Aqua Touch, DCI-P3 (100%)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which one is the best?

Motorola Edge 60 Pro for its superior display quality and brightness. As far as the display is concerned, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is the clear winner among the three. The screen is a large 6.7-inch quad curved pOLED with a sharp 1.5K resolution and an ultra smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Pantone validation really makes it special, as it means the colours you see are very accurate and true to life. It is one of the best screens for outdoors, video watching, or gaming. Both the Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R have good AMOLED displays for the price, but the Pixel has a flat OLED display that is cleaner and a bit brighter than the 9a, while the OnePlus has a decent AMOLED screen for gaming, but is very similar to the 9a in terms of colour accuracy and brightness. Therefore, Motorola is the one that takes the lead for the users who care most about the display quality.

Processor & Performance

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It delivers flagship-level performance for multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps.

Google Pixel 9a

Uses a mid-range Google Tensor chip, which is optimised for AI-powered features and camera processing but isn’t as fast for gaming or heavy multitasking.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering top-tier performance, especially for gaming and intensive tasks.

Phone Processor / Chipset RAM Storage Performance Highlights Motorola Edge 60 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Up to 12GB LPDDR5X 256GB UFS 4.0 Flagship-level multitasking, gaming, demanding apps Google Pixel 9a Google Tensor G4 (mid-range) 8GB LPDDR5 128GB UFS 3.1 Optimized for AI and camera, not as fast for gaming OnePlus 13R 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Top-tier performance, excellent for gaming and heavy multitasking

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which one is the best?

OnePlus 13R 5G is best for power and gaming, but Motorola Edge 60 Pro is also a very strong option. The OnePlus 13R 5G is a winner in terms of processor and performance. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is one of the most powerful and efficient mobile processors that powers it. The high end gaming, heavy multitasking, and demanding apps are handled easily by this chip. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is also a strong performer with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme and fast LPDDR5X RAM, but it remains slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in pure power and GPU performance. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9a is more of a smart features and camera processing game with a Tensor chip, but it isn’t aimed at power users, gamers or those looking for specs. Therefore, if you want to go for top performance then OnePlus 13R 5G is the best pick.

Camera

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Triple rear setup: 50MP main (Sony LYTIA 700C, OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP front camera. Delivers versatile, high-quality shots in all conditions.

Google Pixel 9a

Known for its best-in-class camera performance, thanks to Google’s advanced AI and computational photography. Even with lower megapixels, it often outperforms rivals in real-world scenarios.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Good camera setup, but not as refined or consistent as the Pixel or Motorola, especially in tricky lighting.

Phone Rear Cameras Front Camera Camera Highlights Motorola Edge 60 Pro 50MP main (Sony LYTIA 700C, OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical, up to 50x zoom) 50MP Versatile setup, high-res sensors, optical zoom, excellent for all conditions Google Pixel 9a 48MP main + 13MP ultra-wide 13MP Best-in-class AI photography, Magic Editor, Night Sight, Macro Focus, outperforms rivals in real use OnePlus 13R 5G 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x optical, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide 16MP Good detail and portraits, improved over previous models, but less consistent than Pixel or Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which one is the best?

Google Pixel 9a for photography, with Motorola Edge 60 Pro close behind for versatility. The Google Pixel 9a still takes the lead overall when it comes to the camera, even though it has fewer megapixels. The Pixel 9a thanks to Google’s powerful AI and computational photography is sharp, balanced and natural looking, especially in low light or trickier conditions. With three good rear lenses and a 50MP selfie camera, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has more zoom and ultra wide abilities. The problem is, its image processing is not as consistent as Google. In terms of detail, consistency and low light performance, the OnePlus 13R 5G is behind both. If, on the other hand, photo quality is most important, especially for casual users, the Pixel 9a is the best choice.

Software & Updates

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Ships with Android 15 and a clean, near-stock UI. Promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. While improved, Motorola’s update track record isn’t as strong as Google’s or Samsung’s.

Google Pixel 9a

Runs pure Android with 7 years of OS and security updates-the best in the industry.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Offers OxygenOS, which is fast and customisable, with a good but shorter update commitment compared to Google.

Phone Operating System UI Experience OS Updates Security Updates Highlights Motorola Edge 60 Pro Android 15 (Hello UI) Clean, near-stock 3 years 4 years Moto AI features, improved but not industry-leading Google Pixel 9a Android 15 (Pure Android) Pure Android 7 years 7 years Best-in-class, regular Pixel Feature Drops OnePlus 13R 5G Android 15 (OxygenOS 15) Fast, customizable 4 years 6 years Frequent updates, but less than Google

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which one is the best?

Google Pixel 9a for long-term software support. The Google Pixel 9a is clearly the best when it comes to software and updates. It is pure Android experience with no bloatware and 7 years of OS and security updates, which is unheard of in the industry. This means users can use it for the longest support and the latest features. With Android 15 out of the box and a clean UI, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has improved, but its 3 years of OS updates are not enough. OxygenOS is fast and smooth, but the OnePlus 13R 5G’s update policy is also shorter than Google’s. So, for long-term value and clean software, Pixel 9a wins this round.

Battery & Charging

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Massive 6,000mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Easily lasts more than a day, with super-fast top-ups.

Google Pixel 9a

Smaller battery and slower charging, but efficient software helps it last a full day for most users.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Fast charging and good battery life, but not as large or long-lasting as Motorola’s.

Phone Battery Capacity Wired Charging Wireless Charging Reverse Charging Charging Time (20%-100%) Battery Life (Typical Use) Highlights Motorola Edge 60 Pro 6,000 mAh 90W fast charging 15W 5W ~32 min (to 80%) Up to 3 days (83 hrs DXOMARK) Industry-leading battery life, super-fast charging, wireless & reverse charging Google Pixel 9a 5,100 mAh 23W fast charging 7.5W No ~1h 22m 1+ day (28 hrs video test) Reliable all-day battery, slower charging, wireless for convenience OnePlus 13R 5G 6,000 mAh 80W SuperVOOC charging No No ~47 min 1.5–2 days Fast charging, large battery, no wireless charging

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R 5G: Which one is the best?

Motorola Edge 60 Pro has battery capacity and charging speed. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is the best of the three when it comes to battery and charging. It comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is the longest usage time, especially for heavy users. Apart from that, it also supports 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging making it the most elaborate and convenient. Good battery life and fast charging are also on offer with the OnePlus 13R 5G, but it doesn’t quite match Motorola’s battery size or charging options. However, the smaller battery and slower charging combined with software optimisations make the Google Pixel 9a more power efficient but it lags behind when it comes to all day, high performance power.

Price(as of May 2025)

Phone Price (Rs) Motorola Edge 60 Pro 59,990 Google Pixel 9a 49,999 OnePlus 13R 5G 42,998

Conclusion: Which One Is Best for You?

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a good choice for the best all-rounder. It has a premium display, big battery, fast charging and perfect cameras. The phone also features a clean user interface and is one of the most durable phones in its class. The only downside is that Google’s software updates don’t last as long. The Google Pixel 9a is unbeatable if you care most about camera quality and long term software support. For those who are gamers or power users in need of fast performance at an acceptable price, the OnePlus 13R 5G promises top tier speed,though the camera performance may disappoint.

Best Display & Battery: Motorola Edge 60 Pro Best Camera & Software: Google Pixel 9a Best Performance & Value: OnePlus 13R 5G

Best cheap phones on Amazon (Rs.40,000 and Rs.50,000)

Phone RAM / Storage Display Processor Camera Battery Special Features Current Price (₹) Google Pixel 9a 8GB / 128GB 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz Google Tensor G4 48MP + 13MP (rear), 13MP (front) 5100mAh 7 yrs updates, AI camera, pure Android 46,999 OnePlus 13R 5G 12GB / 256GB 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 50MP + 50MP + 8MP (rear), 16MP 6000mAh 80W fast charging, flagship performance 42,998 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 8GB / 256GB 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 50MP + 12MP + 8MP (rear), 10MP 4500mAh IP68, wireless charging, 4 yrs OS updates 44,999* iQOO Neo 9 Pro 12GB / 256GB 6.78" AMOLED, 144Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 50MP + 8MP (rear), 16MP (front) 5160mAh 120W fast charging, gaming-centric 41,999* Nothing Phone 2 12GB / 256GB 6.7" OLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 50MP + 50MP (rear), 32MP (front) 4700mAh Glyph interface, unique design, wireless charge 43,999*

*Prices marked with an asterisk are based on recent sale listings and may vary by seller or availability.

Note:

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, though feature-rich, is currently priced below Rs.40,000 (Rs.29,999–Rs.33,999), so it is not included in this Rs.40,000–Rs.50,000 range.

Prices and availability are subject to change during ongoing Amazon sales and may include additional bank or exchange offers.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.