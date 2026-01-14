Google Pixel 10 gets Republic Day discount on Flipkart_ Starts at Rs 74999

The Google Pixel 10 Republic Day Sale on Flipkart has unlocked one of the biggest flagship discounts of 2026, making the AI-powered Pixel more affordable for Indian buyers. The Pixel 10 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) has dropped to an immediate discount of Rs 5,000 on its debut price of Rs 79,999 in 2025 to reach its current price of Rs 74,999. To buyers who are awaiting to upgrade to a pure Android flagship with advanced AI features, this temporary price reduction makes the Pixel 10 one of the best value propositions in the high-end segment before the high Republic Day shopping season.

Google Pixel 10 price in India: Deal price

With the Google Pixel 10 price in India now starting at Rs 74,999, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale delivers a rare price cut on a premium Pixel flagship. The actual cost of the Pixel 10 will be even lower when it will have Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit card offers, granting a person another Rs 3,750 to Rs 4,000 discount. And with bank offers in place, the smart phone is available at as low as Rs 70,999. The Pixel 10 discount on Flipkart includes a flat Rs 5,000 price cut along with additional bank offers.

During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, buyers can stack instant discounts, bank offers and exchange deals on the Pixel 10. With the Google Pixel 10 exchange offer going up to Rs 24,050, users can reduce the effective price below Rs 50,000. Exchange benefits of up to Rs 24,050 are also being offered by Flipkart, which will depend on the state and the model of the old smartphone. Google Pixel 10 bank offers on Flipkart include up to Rs 4,000 instant discount via Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. Potentially, the users who trade in older Pixels or even new iPhones can get the actual price down to below the Rs 50,000 mark, which is an uncommon feat of the flagship-level Pixel device. Thanks to exchange benefits, the Pixel 10 under Rs 50,000 becomes a realistic option for many buyers.

The sale includes several colour options - Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass and Obsidian, and no-cost EMI plans of three to 24 months are offered to lower the initial price.

Tensor G5 and Android 16 at a discounted Flagship price

The Google Tensor G5 chipset powers the Pixel 10, enabling advanced on-device AI and Gemini-powered features. The most significant part of the Pixel 10 is Google Tensor G5 chipset, with a 12-core NPU that supports advanced Gemini AI capabilities. With its discounted selling price, the features available to buyers include Live Translate, AI screening of calls, Pixel Studio creating images, and smart on-device processing, which is comparable to the more expensive Android flagships.

Pixel 10 AI features include Live Translate, Call Screening, Magic Editor and Pixel Studio image generation. As an Android 16 smartphone, the Pixel 10 launches with Google’s latest OS and seven years of updates. The phone is based on Android 16, and is provided with the promise of 7 years of Android OS and security updates, which makes the phone a long term purchase and not a short time upgrade. Google continues its update leadership by offering 7 years of Android updates on the Pixel 10.

The 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate and maximum 3,000 nits peak brightness contribute to its value further, particularly given the current price reduction as part of the Republic Day sale.

Camera capabilities make the deal much exciting

The Google Pixel 10 camera setup remains one of the strongest at this price point. The Pixel 10 has a camera setup that is at an extreme level of Rs 74,999 compared to competitors. The phone has a main camera of 48MP OIS, a 10.8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide camera having an 120-degree field of view.

Pixel 10 camera features include Magic Editor, Best Take and Astrophotography at no extra cost. The AIs of Google in photography, such as Magic Editor, Best Take and Astrophotography, are free, which lowers the expenditure on commercial photo-editing programs. The discounts that will be offered on the exchange will mean that photography enthusiasts can reasonably purchase this camera system at a low price of below Rs 55,000, which is phenomenal in a Pixel flagship.

The 10.5MP front camera allows 4K video recording at 60fps, which is attractive both to the content makers and video callers.

Battery, durability and sale timing advantage

Pixel 10 battery life is rated for up to 1.5 days with its 4,970mAh battery. The Pixel 10 has a 4,970mAh battery with up to 30W of wired charging and 15W of wireless charging and provides up to one and a half a day of light usage. The inclusion of additional features such as IP68 water and dust protection, PixelSnap magnetic add-ons, and Google clean operating system are added value in the present sale price.

As Republic Day sale traffic is projected to increase before January 17, it can run out soon. This has become one of the most powerful Pixel deals to date on Flipkart with the combination of instant discounts, bank offers and high exchange values.

Competitive Republic Day smartphone offers of 2026 are the Google Pixel 10 at Rs 74,999, which buyers can select in case they are planning to have a future-proof Android flagship with extensive AI options. This makes the Pixel 10 one of the best flagship phone deals of the Republic Day sale season. At Rs 74,999, the Pixel 10 stands out as one of the best Android phones under Rs 80,000 in India.

