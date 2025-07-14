Google Pixel 10 Series India price leak: What to expect for Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

The Pixel 10 is in the news these days. If you’ve been searching for the Google Pixel 10 price in India or hoping for a more affordable flagship, recent leaks indicate that the upcoming Pixel 10 series will have the same premium pricing as the Pixel 9 lineup. There are many leaks regarding this upcoming phone. According to trusted sources, including The Verge and well-known industry leaker @OnLeaks, the Pixel 10 launch date in India is likely to fall in August 2025, and the pricing structure will closely mirror the European market. Read further to know all details about the Google Pixel 10 Series.

Pixel 10 Series price in India

For Indian buyers, the Pixel 10 Pro price and Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India are expected to stay at flagship levels. Here’s a breakdown of the leaked prices and storage options:

Model Expected India Price (Base Variant) Google Pixel 10 (128GB) Rs.81,000 Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) Rs.99,000 Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) Rs.1,17,000 Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB) Rs.1,71,000

The Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB variant replaces the previous 128GB base model, and the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold 1TB option will cater to users needing massive storage. This pricing strategy means the Google Pixel flagship experience remains a premium investment for Indian consumers.

Pixel 10 Series: Features and specifications

The Pixel 10 series features several upgrades, including the powerful Google Tensor G5 processor, which is expected to bring significant improvements in performance, AI, and battery efficiency. The Pixel 10 camera setup is rumored to feature a triple 50MP rear camera system, maintaining Google’s reputation for best-in-class smartphone photography. The Pixel 10 display on the Pro XL is tipped to be a 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, while the standard Pixel 10 will offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel.

All the models in the Pixel 10 gear are going to be introduced on Android 16, so users will have fast software transitions, as well as upgraded security measures. The Pixel 10 battery is also expected to see a boost, with the Pro XL and Fold models featuring up to 5100mAh capacity and faster charging.

Features and specifications of the Google Pixel 10 series:

Feature Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Pixel 10 Pro Fold Processor Google Tensor G5 Google Tensor G5 Google Tensor G5 Google Tensor G5 Display 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz 6.82" LTPO OLED, 120Hz 7.8" Foldable OLED, 120Hz Operating System Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 Rear Camera Triple 50MP setup Triple 50MP setup Triple 50MP setup Triple 50MP setup Front Camera 12MP (expected) 12MP (expected) 12MP (expected) 12MP (expected) RAM 8GB/12GB (expected) 12GB (expected) 12GB (expected) 12GB (expected) Storage Options 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery Capacity 4800mAh (expected) 5000mAh (expected) 5100mAh (expected) 5100mAh (expected) Charging Fast charging Fast charging Faster charging (45W) Faster charging (45W) AI Features Yes, enhanced Yes, enhanced Yes, enhanced Yes, enhanced Security Upgraded (Android 16) Upgraded (Android 16) Upgraded (Android 16) Upgraded (Android 16)

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: What’s new?

Comparing Pixel 10 with Pixel 9, storage and the performance represent the greatest changes. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is now beginning at 256GB, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a 1TB option finally. The best Google phone 2025 is a phone set apart by the new Google Tensor G5 chipset and improved camera system.

Availability and release of Pixel 10 in India

Google India has not given an official announcement yet, but leakages indicate that Pixel 10 India launch will follow within close succession after its global launch. The exact launch date of Pixel 10 in India will be at the end of August or start of September 2025, and the pre-orders will be available soon after the launch.

Is the Pixel 10 Series worth buying?

When you need a Google Pixel flagship and you want to get the best in AI, camera, and display technology, the Pixel 10 Pro price in India and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India are in premium positioning. In contrast to the Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 model, the new series has subdued yet substantial advancements under its belt, particularly on power users and photography buffs.

The Google Pixel 10 series is built on the tradition of Google to present the state-of-the-art hardware and software, but at the price worthy of its aspirations in terms of flagship status. May it be the Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB or the innovative Pixel 10 Pro Fold 1 TB or even the highest of the ending desires which is the best Google phone of 2025, get ready with a price of anywhere between the Rs 80,000 mark and even up to Rs1.7 lakh mark. Wait till the official Pixel 10 India auction and be ready to use the next generation of Android perfection.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.