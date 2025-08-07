Google Pixel 10 Series launch: Event date, models, and delayed foldable

Google is preparing its made-by-google event on 20 August 2025, and it will be announcing its next-generation Pixel 10 Smartphone. The current Pixel lineup is very anticipated, and this year the models include four devices: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and most wished by users Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The catch, however, is that the non-foldable ones are set to reach the market shortly, whereas the foldable and related wearables will be delayed. Read further to know about Event date, models, and the delayed foldable Google Pixel 10 Series launch.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch delayed: Here’s why
According to reports, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company foldable flagship, has been delayed in shipping with sales scheduled till October 2025. The product will be announced during the August event but it will not be sold together with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, which are scheduled to be put on pre-orders during the moment and will go on sale on August 28.
Its delay is largely attributed to difficulties in the supply chain, particularly in a new display technology, a redesigned hinge mechanism, support of Qi2 wireless charging and water and dust resistance on an IP68 rating. Such advanced technology entails parts that are scarce and that is why the foldable and other products such as Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are taking a longer time to finally produce.
Pixel 10 Series: Hardware and AI upgrades
They will now all be Tensor G5, a new chip fabricated using TSMCs 3nm process, offering better performance and power consumption under the hood. The phones, too, should have more advanced cameras and a set of lots of new AI-based capabilities, part of Google continuing to prioritise computational photography and smart user experiences.
Google Pixel 10 Series launch
Event Date: August 20, 2025 (Made by Google)
Google will officially unveil its Pixel 10 lineup during the highly anticipated "Made by Google" event set for August 20, 2025. This is an event held on an annual basis that presents the innovation of new hardware and software upgrades by the company. The Pixel 10 family with new wearables will likely generate lots of headlines this year, as presenters will likely provide specific hardware details, camera and AI capabilities.
Models launching at the event:
- Pixel 10: The entry flagship device suitable to every-day customers, it should be able to provide an adequate level of performance and functionality.
-
Pixel 10 Pro: Just a higher level with improved camera features, display and other premium features.
-
Pixel 10 Pro XL: With an even bigger display and potentially better inner technology than the Pro model.
-
Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Google early foldable smartphone, with a new design language and a different form factor coming as the first Pixel in this new form factor, it is likely to introduce new folding features and top-quality manufacturing trusts within the Pixel line.
Sales start for non-foldable models:
After the event, Google will start opening pre-orders on August 20 or soon after, so that anxious customers will be able to get their gadgets as soon as possible. Sale and increased availability of Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are supposed to commence on Aug 28, 2025. This scheduling makes the process of announcing then buying a short one, creating a level of enthusiasm and ease to the shoppers.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a Sales: Expected delayed to October 9, 2025
Even though the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the new Pixel Wearables (Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a) will be presented within the course of the August launch event, the supply chain challenges are slowing the sale of the devices. The complicated display technology of the foldable, enhanced hinge mechanisms, and other features, such as Qi2 wireless charging and IP68 certification demand more manufacturing time. Likewise, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, are also experiencing an occurrence of component shortage that leads to late release.
Consequently, the potential customers willing to buy the foldable Pixel or keep up with the new wearables will be able to do so beginning on October 9, 2025, almost two months later after the non-foldable Pixel 10 devices operate. This gradual rollout model is part of logistical reality as well as a chance to pace Google marketing.
Conclusion
Google launches the 2025 Pixel 10 series event with a refreshed line of smartphones that have the most impressive strengths in both conventional and foldable choices. Where the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL can be in the hands of enthusiasts shortly after the launch, customers looking at the Pixel 10 Pro Fold or new wearables will have to wait a little longer to experience what should be a groundbreaking technology to date in the format of a foldable device.
