Google Pixel 10 series launch in India: Date, models, and features to expect

It has been an exciting moment as Google has announced the launch date of its next-generation flagship phones: the Pixel 10 series in India. The long-awaited Made by Google event of 2025 will be held on August 20 with what is hoped to be a premium presentation of not only smartphones but also wearables and wireless earbuds. Read further to know about the launch details, models and expected features of the Google Pixel 10 series.
What makes the Pixel 10 series much awaited?
This fusion between a groundbreaking hardware and a new aim on its big-name range makes the Pixel 10 series so special. The new Tensor G5, the first model manufactured by TSMC, is projected to offer a significant improvement in performance and battery life, which is something that Pixel fans have been waiting too long for.
By giving a telephoto lens, triple-camera standard across all the models, the series democratises camera technology, whereas the category used to be exclusive to Pros. The lifespan is the order of the day especially as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has an IP68 rating, which possibly makes it the first dustproof foldable phone on the market. With charging and storage, the range has now reached the impressive capacities of up to 1TB with the introduction of the Qi2 magnetic wireless charging so that users never needed to decide between space and comfort.
The fact that Google is invested in next-gen on-device AI, taking full advantage of the powerful Tensor G5 chip, to bring to give users ever smarter, faster and more integrated experiences, may be the most exciting part about the Pixel 10, making it a great phone to consider between the tech lover and the regular user.
Google Pixel 10 series lineup
Google will launch four new smartphones under the Pixel 10 series:
-
Pixel 10 (standard)
-
Pixel 10 Pro
-
Pixel 10 Pro XL
-
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
In addition, the Pixel Watch 4 and new Pixel Buds are set for reveal at this global event.
Google Pixel 10 series: Refined design and build quality
Its Pixel 10 lineage continues with the similar design ethos of current-generation Google smartphones with the trademark horizontal back camera bar that makes it unmistakable among other smartphones. Constructed using high-quality materials, all the models have a sturdy, aluminum frame, and the most current Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which guarantees not only style but also robustness.
They are flat on the normal models and with the Pro models, there are slight curved edges to create an immersive experience. And in what could be called an impressive show of touches based on IP codes, the series, with an IP68 level in water and dust resistance throughout its range, and the Pro Fold set to be the very first truly dustproof foldable, is designed to take whatever a person can dish out to it day-to-day.
The new generation will also bring a new set of colour ways: the standard Pixel 10 will come in Obsidian, Indigo, Lemongrass and Frost, but the Pros will have more sophisticated ones, such as Obsidian, Jade, Moonstone and Porcelain, which will enable people to show their individual style.
Google Pixel 10 series: Hardware & performance upgrades
Tensor G5 Chip
The whole lineup is supported by the brand new Tensor G5 chipset, designed on the 3nm process. This represents a changeover by Google as it moves to TSMC after using Samsung to achieve superior touch, efficiency, performance, and thermal management:
-
Increase of up to 25 percent in performance
-
Great improvements to AI
-
All Pixel 10 phones come with Android 16 out of the box
RAM and storage
-
Pixel 10: 12GB ram, up to 256GB storage
-
Pro/XL/Fold: 16GB of RAM, storage of 128GB/1TB
Google Pixel 10 series: Camera
The Pixel 10 (even the basic variant) obtains a triple-camera array for the first time:
- Primary sensor: 50MP wide (slightly narrow than Pixel 9)
-
Ultra wide: 12-13M sensor
-
Telephoto: ~10.8-11MP periscope, 5 optical zoom
-
Pro/XL: Stay with elite 50 MP principal, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto
-
Pro Fold: The same structure as before with improvement of post processing and macro functionality
Note: On the base Pixel 10, the widest and main sensor is also borrowed by Pixel 9a, delivering trustworthy, though not elite, quality on its segment, and the telephoto lens is an important addition, bringing versatility.
Pixel 10 series: Display & battery
-
Pixel 10/Pro: 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED (FHD+/QHD+)
-
Pro XL: 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, peak brightness up to 3,000 nits
-
Pro Fold: 6.4-inch external, 7.8-inch internal display, IP68, up to 1TB storage
Batteries:
-
Pixel 10: ~4,970mAh
-
Pro: ~4,870mAh
-
Pro XL: ~5,200mAh (largest on a Pixel yet)
-
Pro Fold: ~5,015mAh, with 15W fast Qi2 magnetic wireless charging
-
Charging speeds: Slightly faster than last generation
Expected India Pricing
Google Pixel 10 series positions itself at the top end:
|
Model
|
Expected India Price (INR)
|
Pixel 10
|
Rs90,000
|
Pixel 10 Pro / XL
|
Rs1,10,000+
|
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|
Rs1,50,000+
This puts Pixel 10 directly in competition with the iPhone 16/17 series and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy line.
Pixel 10 Series launch date
The official unveiling of the Pixel 10 series by Google will take place on August 20, 2025 during its Made by Google event in New York and will commence on 10 AM PST (10:30 PM IST). There should be live streaming around the world and exact specifications of not only new Pixel phones, but also new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.
