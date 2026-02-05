Google Pixel 10a teased ahead of February launch: What we know so far

Google has officially hinted at the Pixel 10a launch date of February 18, with Pixel 10a pre-orders opening the same day via the Google Store. The first preview of the device is accompanied by the announcement, and the device bears a familiar design language and a new color choice of powder-blue. Google has not released full specifications, but Android Central, based on analysis of performance data in a leaked promotional video, industry observer Evan Blass (via leaked promotional materials), and specifications found on certification databases have revealed much about what may be one of the most compelling mid-range smartphones of 2026.
Pixel 10a OLED display and design
The Pixel 10a OLED display measures 6.3 inches and supports a 120Hz refresh rate with peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. The official teaser confirms that the Pixel 10a will still have the flat camera island design of the Pixel 9a, sticking to the minimalist design by Google. The device will come in four colour selections; Obsidian (black), Berry (red-toned), Fog (powder-blue), and Lavender (purple). The smartphone has a 6.3-inch OLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits, which is far more vivid than the 1,800 nits display on the Pixel 9a, which makes outside use very visible, according to credible tipster Evan Blass.
Pixel 10a:Performance and battery specifications
Powering the device is Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, optimised for better thermal efficiency and sustained performance. Android Central states that this modified version deals with enhanced sustained performance and with thermal efficiency. The gadget has 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Pixel 10a battery is rated at 5,100mAh, promising all-day usage with support for 20W fast wired charging. The phone can charge wirelessly with 20W fast charging with USB-C, and wireless charging is yet to be confirmed.
Pixel 10a camera
The Pixel 10a camera system includes a 48MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide lens for everyday photography. The dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide lens is used to handle photography. At the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera with a centred punch-hole cutout. Android 16 will come installed on the Pixel 10a, and Google has confirmed that it will support the phone with software updates of seven years.
Pixel 10a Price in India and Availability
The Pixel 10a price in India is expected to start at Rs49,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs69,999 for the 256GB model. Pre-orders are starting February 18, retailers are likely to follow soon. Those who sign up to Google Store before February 13 will be given an exclusive offer of launch. With its OLED screen, Tensor processor and long software support, the Pixel 10a specifications position it as a strong mid-range Android phone for 2026.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.