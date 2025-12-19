Is the December 2025 Google Pixel Update really fixing these important issues?

Google Pixel Update For December 2025 offers fixes for these important issues to users across multiple regions, including the UK, parts of the US and some units in India. The Pixel update Pixel devices are rolling to receive the December 2025 update, which is based on the primary December 2025 Pixel Drop that already released new features and security updates. This second rollout is smaller in size and scope, but it targets some annoying bugs that have been affecting day-to-day usage on select Pixel phones.
Google Pixel Update is rolling for Pixel devices
The new update of Google Pixel is being released to Pixel devices who are receiving the December 2025 update as an over-the-air (OTA) update of approximately 27 MB. Many Pixel 8, 9 and even the 10 users have confirmed the update roll out, with reports coming from the UK, parts of US and some users in India. Unlike the main December 2025 Pixel Drop, this new Pixel update does not list any headline-grabbing new features, but it does explicitly focus on improving stability and reliability by resolving key bugs that surfaced after recent software changes.
Pixel Update 2 For December 2025: What it fixes?
Pixel Update 2 For December 2025: What It Fixes is focused on three significant issues areas that were common knowledge of Pixel users. First, it addresses battery drain, where some users were noticing unusually faster battery running out than normal, even with light or moderate usage. Second, it fixes touch input issues, particularly impacting Pixel 10 series devices, where users were facing touch failure issues that interfered with basic navigation and gaming. Third, it tackles a content access issue in which some users were unable to access their local content after moving from Android 14 to the 16 version, ensuring smoother data continuity after major OS upgrades.
Google is bringing extended warranty support for Pixel 9 Pro And The 9 Pro Fold models
Alongside the software fixes, Google is bringing extended warranty support for Pixel 9 Pro and the 9 Pro Fold models to address manufacture-linked functionality issues. This global initiative is especially relevant for people in India using any of these devices and facing problems such as display defects or other hardware issues. The company has made it clear that it is being offered as a free of charge service, although it will only accept the units whose display is affected by the vertical line problem or those having the flickering display problem, hence, it is a quality-assurance intervention but not a blanket programme.
The new extended support caters to hardware issues
The new extended warranty is tailored to the devices that are full of functionality-related problems that are caused by manufacture, but come with some conditions to it. According to Google, it has support on limited units and the owners must ensure that the device has not been spoiled, with a cracked screen, or had liquid seepage because this is not covered by the standard cover. The company suggests that individuals should go to the Google support centre or even file the offer online and the relevant unit may be checked and replaced in case they are eligible. The replacement unit will come with a 90 day warranty as well, giving Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold users added peace of mind after the fix.
