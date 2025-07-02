The Ultimate Flagship Face: Nothing Phone (3) Vs Google Pixel 9 Vs Apple iPhone 16 Vs OnePlus 13

The year is 2025. The battlefield? Your palm.

In one corner, the minimalistic disruptor, Nothing Phone (3), now armed with a revolutionary Glyph Matrix. In another, the AI powerhouse, Google Pixel 9, riding high on Gemini and the Tensor G4. Then there’s the refined classic, Apple’s iPhone 16, whispering elegance with its A18 chip and Spatial Photography. And finally, the specs monster, OnePlus 13, flexing its 6000 mAh battery and 8K video game.

Four flagships. One crown.

But this isn’t just about numbers on a spec sheet. This is about design philosophy, user experience, camera magic, and performance under fire. So whether you're a creator, a gamer, or just someone who wants the best of the best, let's break it down - raw, real, and ruthlessly.

Performance: Silicon Wars in Your Pocket

Snapdragon vs Tensor vs A18 vs 8 Elite

Nothing Phone (3) comes in hot with Qualcomm’s 8s Gen 4 —a 3.2 GHz octa-core beast, optimized for stability and sustained loads.

Pixel 9 relies on Google’s Tensor G4 , tightly integrated for AI tasks but known for running warm under pressure.

iPhone 16 's A18 chip delivers seamless performance, boasting Apple’s trademark power efficiency in a 6-core design.

OnePlus 13? Unleashes the Snapdragon 8 Elite, peaking at a blistering 4.32 GHz—currently the fastest clock on this list.

Winner: OnePlus 13 for sheer horsepower. But iPhone 16 wins for power-to-efficiency finesse.

Cameras: Not Just Megapixels, But Magic

The Real-World Lens Test

Nothing Phone (3) arms itself with a triple 50 MP setup across wide, telephoto (3X), and ultra-wide, with flagship-level DSLR-like depth and 4K60 video across all lenses.

Pixel 9 brings AI-first photography —with a 50 MP + 48 MP combo and clever features like Face Unblur, Real Tone, and Night Sight. A solid 10.5 MP selfie cam supports 4K too.

iPhone 16 ups its game with a 48 MP Fusion camera paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide , backed by Photonic Engine , Smart HDR 5 , and Cinematic Video at 4K Dolby Vision .

OnePlus 13 flexes a triple 50 MP system, tuned by Sony, with 120X digital zoom, 8K recording, and a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Winner: iPhone 16 for computational brilliance and cinematic quality. Nothing Phone (3) for creators wanting consistency across all lenses.

Battery: All-Day or All-Hype?

Nothing Phone (3) : 5500 mAh with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging .

Pixel 9 : 4700 mAh—adequate but conservative, as always with Pixel.

iPhone 16 : Apple’s never discloses mAh, but it’s typically optimized for screen-on time, not raw capacity.

OnePlus 13: The literal battery boss—6000 mAh, 100W SuperVOOC, and reverse charging support.

Winner: OnePlus 13, by a long mile. If battery anxiety haunts you—this is your pick.

Display & Design: Eyes, Meet Candy

Nothing Phone (3) : 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED LTPS , with a futuristic Glyph Matrix on the back that actually communicates, not just glows.

Pixel 9 : 6.3" AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and 2700-nit peak brightness. Compact and sharp.

iPhone 16 : 6.1" Super Retina XDR , HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dynamic Island still reigning.

OnePlus 13: Massive 6.82" Quad HD+ ProXDR with LTPO 4.1, 10-bit colour, and Ceramic Guard.

Winner: Tie between OnePlus 13 (visual wow factor) and Nothing Phone (3) (most unique interaction design).

Software & Updates: Long-Term Loyalty

Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) promises 5 years of OS + 7 years of security patches .

Pixel 9 ships with Android 14 but offers day-one updates and deep AI integration via Gemini.

iPhone 16 is built for iOS 18 , with long-term updates and ecosystem fluidity.

OnePlus 13 runs OxygenOS 15.0 (Android 15)—clean, fast, and feature-rich.

Winner: Nothing Phone (3) for extended update promise. iPhone for seamless integration.

Extra Features & Intangibles

Nothing Phone (3) : Reverse charging, Glyph Display , and quirky LED logic—fun and functional.

Pixel 9 : Smart AI tools, spam filters, and emergency safety alerts .

iPhone 16 : Satellite SOS , MagSafe , Spatial Audio, and Face ID .

OnePlus 13: 8K video, IR Blaster, ultrasonic fingerprint, multi-scene video, and 120X zoom.

Winner: Pixel 9 for AI tools, iPhone 16 for safety and polish, Nothing for innovation, OnePlus for sheer feature overload.

Pricing: Value vs Prestige

Nothing Phone (3) : Rs 79,999 (₹5K off), 12GB/256GB

Pixel 9 : Rs 74,999, 12GB/256GB

iPhone 16 : Rs 84,900, 256GB

OnePlus 13: Rs 72,999, 16GB/512GB

Winner: OnePlus 13 again, on paper, it gives you more for less.

Who’s It For?

Nothing Phone (3) : For the creative rebel. You want a phone that stands out and backs it up with real innovation.

Pixel 9 : For the purist. AI photography, privacy, and clean Android UI are your vibe.

iPhone 16 : For the ecosystem loyalist. You want elegance, longevity, and premium polish.

OnePlus 13: For the power user. Battery, camera, and specs, this one checks all boxes.

Nothing Phone (3) Vs Google Pixel 9 Vs Apple iPhone 16 Vs OnePlus 13: 2025 Flagship Showdown

Feature / Model Nothing Phone (3) Google Pixel 9 Apple iPhone 16 OnePlus 13 Price (INR) ₹79,999 (256 GB) ₹74,999 (256 GB) ₹84,900 (256 GB) ₹72,999 (512 GB) RAM / Storage 12 GB / 256 GB 12 GB / 256 GB 6-core / 256 GB 16 GB / 512 GB Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.67” AMOLED 120Hz 6.3” AMOLED 120Hz 6.1” Super Retina XDR 6.82” Quad HD+ ProXDR 120Hz Rear Camera Setup 50MP + 50MP + 50MP 50MP + 48MP 48MP + 12MP 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front Camera 50 MP 10.5 MP 12 MP 32 MP Video Recording 4K 60fps (all lenses) 4K 60fps 4K Dolby Vision 60fps 8K 30fps / 4K 60fps Battery Capacity 5500 mAh 4700 mAh Not Disclosed (~3300–3500 mAh) 6000 mAh Charging 65W Wired / 15W Wireless Fast Charging MagSafe 25W / Qi 15W 100W SuperVOOC / 120X Zoom Software Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) Android 14 + Gemini AI iOS 18 OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) Unique Feature Glyph Matrix UI Gemini AI & Real Tone Photo Cinematic Mode / Spatial Audio 8K video / Ultra Zoom / 1TB Opt Update Promise 5 yrs OS / 7 yrs security Day-one Android updates ~5+ years iOS support 3–4 yrs OS updates Build Weight 218 g 198 g 170 g 218 g Design Edge Futuristic & LED-interactive Compact & utilitarian Minimalist & premium Premium + Feature-rich

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which phone has the best camera in real-world usage?

iPhone 16 delivers industry-best computational photography with Cinematic mode and Dolby Vision, but Nothing Phone (3) impresses with consistent 4K video and a triple 50MP setup on every lens—perfect for creators.

What’s the best phone for mobile videography?

OnePlus 13 leads with 8K at 30fps, 120X zoom, and multiple modes. iPhone 16 is the best for stabilized cinematic footage with Dolby Vision.

Which has the best battery life?

OnePlus 13, hands down, with a 6000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging. Nothing Phone (3) also offers solid endurance and wireless options.

Which phone offers the cleanest Android experience?

Google Pixel 9 offers stock Android with day-one updates, backed by Gemini AI enhancements. Nothing OS is close and offers a unique visual experience.

Which phone will be most future-proof?

Nothing Phone (3) wins here with 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches. iPhone 16 is known for its long-term reliability and iOS longevity.

Which flagship offers the best value for money?

OnePlus 13 provides the highest RAM, storage, battery, and camera zoom at the lowest price among the four.

More For You:

iQOO 13 new green colour strategy in India: Price, features, and full specifications

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event July 2025-Get M4A1 Infernal Draco Gun at 80% Off

Oppo Pad SE vs Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: Which One Wins for Gen Z?

Realme 15 Series India launch teased: AI features, specs, and what to expect?