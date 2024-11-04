High-Performance Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

Popular phones include those that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. This is because they have outstanding features without being overly costly. Companies like iQOO, Oppo, and Realme produce excellent phones in this price range. They provide all the essential functions you require, with good performance and attractive looks. Therefore, these are beautiful choices if you are searching for Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 without breaking the bank.

Advertisment

Realme C63-Rs.10,999

One of the newest Smartphones Under Rs 15,000, the Realme C63 5G, was released in August. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a maximum brightness of 625 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. It has two cameras: a 32MP rear sensor and an 8MP front sensor. Up to 10W of power can charge the Realme C63 5G's 5000mAh battery. The current price of the Realme C63 5G is Rs 10,999.

Advertisment

Pros

● Reasonably priced: The Realme C63 is within the reach of consumers on a tight budget thanks to its affordable pricing.

● Sturdy Design: Its waterproof construction increases its longevity by withstanding normal wear and tear.

● Good Performance: The phone's octa-core UNISOC T612 processor and 8GB of RAM let it multitask smoothly while handling daily chores and light gaming.

● Good Battery Life: The device is appropriate for customers who need longevity because its 5000 mAh battery may last up to two days on a single charge.

● Expandable Storage: Users can store more apps and media using microSD to increase the 256GB of internal storage.

● High Refresh Rate Display: Especially for video, the 6.75-inch HD+ display's 90Hz refresh rate improves the viewing experience.

Cons

Advertisment

● Display Quality: Compared to competitors with better resolutions, the IPS display's 1600 x 720-pixel resolution may seem drab and need more contrast. Its viewing angles are limited, and it might not function properly in direct sunlight.

● Camera Performance: Although the system has a 50MP primary camera, it performs poorly in low light, producing grainy photos—a lack of stabilization during video recording results in jerky footage.

● Audio Quality: The absence of stereo speakers is a drawback, and the phone's monophonic sound configuration may not please customers seeking rich audio experiences.

● Limited Gaming Capability: Because of hardware constraints, more demanding games could not run properly at high settings, even though they can manage casual gaming.

● Charging Speed: It takes more than an hour to charge from 0% to 100%; thus, even if it enables rapid charging, the actual speed may fall short of expectations.

Vivo T3x-Rs.14,499

Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: Vivo's T3x 5G belongs to the T3 series, initially unveiled in India in January. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 engine powers the Vivo T3x 5G, which has 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo T3x 5G has two 50MP cameras. Its front camera has an 8MP sensor. The Vivo T3x 5G, which now costs Rs 14,499, has a 6000mAh battery.

Advertisment

Pros

● Long Battery Life: A 6000 mAh battery offers outstanding endurance for regular use.

● Good Performance: With the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 at its core, it efficiently manages multitasking and light gaming.

● High Refresh Rate Display: The 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD provides a fluid viewing experience thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

● 44W fast charging is supported, enabling speedy power-ups.

Advertisment

Cons

● Average Camera Performance: The camera's absence of an ultrawide lens and difficulty in low light limit its usefulness.

● Limitations of the LCD Display: Although respectable, the LCD lacks the vibrancy of AMOLED panels.

● Problems with Bloatware: Several bloatware programs are pre-installed, which could clog the user interface.

iQOO Z9x-Rs.12,499

Advertisment

The iQOO Z9x 5G, released in May, has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel density of 393 PPI. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM. A 2MP secondary camera complements the smartphone's 50MP primary camera. The iQOO Z9x 5G has an 8MP front camera. The iQOO Z9x boasts a 6000mAh battery with 44W rapid charging capability and an IP64 rating. The smartphone currently costs Rs 12,499 in price.

Pros

Advertisment

● Outstanding Performance: Driven by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, it offers exceptional gaming and multitasking performance, effortlessly managing demanding titles.

● Large Battery: With a 6000 mAh capacity, it provides exceptional battery life that lasts all day, even when used extensively.

● High Refresh Rate Display: Offers fluid images for gaming and media consumption thanks to its 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD and 120Hz refresh rate.

● Good Stereo Speakers: With strong and clear audio, the dual stereo speaker arrangement improves the multimedia experience.

● Fast Charging: 44W fast charging is supported, enabling speedy recharges to reduce downtime.

Cons

● Camera Limitations: The camera performs mediocrely, especially in low light, where it could be challenging to capture quality photos.

● LCD Display Drawbacks: Although respectable, LCD displays might provide less contrast and vibrancy than AMOLED panels.

● Software Bloat: Pre-installed software that can be uninstalled but may clog the user interface.

● Limited Low-Light Photography: Compared to competitors, the camera's low-light capabilities are less intense, producing less striking pictures.

Oppo A3x-Rs.12,299

The Oppo A3x 5G is another new Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 that buyers might want to look into. Included is a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage power, the Oppo A3x 5G. Its cameras include an 8MP primary sensor on the back and a 5MP front-facing sensor. The current price of the Oppo A3x 5G, which consists of a 5100mAh battery, is Rs 12,299.

Pros

● Reasonably priced at approximately ₹8,999, it is a cost-effective choice for consumers.

● With its 6.67-inch HD+ display and 120 Hz refresh rate, this high-refresh-rate monitor offers fluid images for daily use.

● Good Battery Life: With a 5100 mAh battery, you may use it for a long time all day.

● Support for 45W Fast Charging: This feature enables rapid recharges to reduce downtime.

● Expandable Storage: Provides 64GB or 128GB of internal storage that can be increased via microSD to hold more media and apps.

Cons

● Low Camera Quality: With only 8 MP, the back camera may not be able to capture high-quality photographs or function well in low light.

● HD+ Resolution: At this price range, the 720x1604 pixel display resolution might not offer the sharpness that contemporary smartphones are known for.

● Restricted RAM Options: Compared to competitors with more RAM options, multitasking may be less effective with just 4GB of RAM.

● Basic Build Quality: Compared to more expensive models, the materials utilized might feel less high-end or long-lasting.

Oppo K12x-Rs.12,999

The basic-specified Oppo K12x 5G was released in August. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which powers the smartphone, also has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear cameras are a 32MP primary and a 2MP secondary, while the front camera features an 8MP sensor. The Oppo K12x 5G has a 5100mAh battery and costs Rs 12,999.

Pros

● Strong Performance: The Oppo K12x's Snapdragon 695 5G engine provides fluid performance for gaming and multitasking.

● High Refresh Rate Display: This device has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen that refreshes at 120 Hz, resulting in sharp images and smooth scrolling.

● Excellent Camera Setup: Including extra depth sensors, the multipurpose 48 MP primary camera produces impressive photos even in low light.

● Long Battery Life: Its 5500 mAh battery allows for prolonged use, making it perfect for heavy users.

● Support for Fast Charging: The device can be fully charged in roughly 50 minutes thanks to support for 80W wired charging.

● Expandable Storage: Provides up to 512GB of internal storage that can be increased via microSD to hold more media and apps.

Cons

● Weight and Bulkiness: The phone may seem heavy or bulky because of its enormous battery and design.

● Limited Low-Light Performance: Although the camera is good, in really low light conditions, it could not function as effectively as more expensive models.

● Software Bloat: Pre-installed software that can be uninstalled but may clog the user interface.

● Hybrid SIM Slot: The dual SIM feature uses a hybrid slot, restricting the ability to use two SIMs simultaneously and expand microSD.

Also Read:

Top 5 Gaming Phones of 2024

Best camera smartphone under 20,000

The Best Camera Phones: A Quick Guide for Photography Lovers

Curved Display Phone Under Rs 20000