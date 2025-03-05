How real is Xiaomi new modular phone concept with detachable lens: MWC 2025

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is underway, and it's already an interesting beginning courtesy of Xiaomi. The phone manufacturer has unveiled a new concept Android phone for photography phenomenon.

Xiaomi Concept Modular Phone

At MWC, Xiaomi introduced a new concept modular phone. The star of this phone is its attachable lens module, known as the Modular Optical System. Using a 35mm f/1.4 lens, the system is coupled with a 100MP Type 4/3 sensor, which Xiaomi mentions is bigger than any smartphone sensor in existence today.

How does the lens work with the smartphone?

The lens is connected to the phone body through magnets, and one would anticipate some lag with this kind of setup. Xiaomi sidesteps this with its 10Gbps LaserLink system, which provides rapid wireless data transfer between the phone and the module itself. The firm points out that this enables the Modular Optical System to have the same level of responsiveness as a built-in smartphone camera.

Xiaomi has even weighed reducing bulk by combining this whole system — autofocus motor included — into a pretty stubby 6G lens setup that's only a bit thicker than the smartphone upon which it sits. Interestingly, the Modular Optical System doesn't have its own power source and instead sips watts from the device to which it's affixed. It's also plug-and-play with no pairing involved.

Sony QX100 with a similar model

If you’re already interested in getting one for yourself, you might have to wait a long as don’t as Xiaomi has offered a few details about the handset, but did say that it currently has no plans to go to market with the phone. Although there are currently no plans to make it a retail device, Xiaomi says that it is interested in customer feedback.

Though this modular phone is intriguing, the concept isn't exactly new. Sony used to do the same thing with the QX100. Xiaomi also once designed a Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept that had a 35mm Leica lens. The distinction here is that this lens module has a camera sensor, whereas these other examples are an expansion of the sensors of the phone.

