Infinix GT 30 5G+ launching soon: Upgrades over GT 30 Pro and user benefits explained

Infinix has already unveiled GT 30 Pro in May, and now a less powerful is being prepped, the GT 30 5G+. The company has already teased the device and publicly announced certain design and availability facts, and a Flipkart microsite is expected to propose that the device will debut in India on August 8 this year. A comparison of the GT 30 5G+ and the GT 30 Pro shows what improvements the new model will have over its predecessor. Read further to know about the Infinix GT 30 5G+.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Same stylish look with enhanced gameplay

The Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 present in the GT 30 Pro continues in the GT 30 5G and adds customisable LED white light strips for some fast-looking and custom touch in the back panel. Gamers will appreciate the continuation of GT shoulder triggers, offering tactile game control.

The latest model also guarantees a seamless 90FPS gaming in such games as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) (which is a step up compared to the 30 Pro GT), which makes its mobile experience significantly better in case one is a fan of mobile games.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and more RAM

One of the standout upgrades is the switch to the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset in the GT 30 5G+, replacing the Helio G99 in the GT 30 Pro. The chipset is more power efficient and offers high processing performance, which allows multitasking, gaming, and common apps to be more responsive.

Combined with an 8GB RAM and up-to 256GB internal storage, using the GT 30 5G+ feels much smoother than the variants in terms of storage of apps, media and files capabilities in comparison to the Pro model.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Display and camera

Although more specific display characteristics are relatively the same as they are quality AMOLED panels, the GT 30 5G+ has a dark green colour variant, whereby the display gives a dull yet exquisite look unlike what can be seen in the case of the GT 30 Pro.

The rear camera module continues to remain in top-right of the back panel, a good ergonomic location in case one wants to go clicking, but there are no detailed additions in the camera-sensor or camera-support being made officially visible yet.

Feature Infinix GT 30 5G+ Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz (expected) 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 256GB 256GB Rear Camera Not officially detailed (likely 108MP) 108MP + 8MP Front Camera Not detailed (Pro: 13MP) 13MP Battery Not announced (Pro: 5,500mAh expected) 5,500mAh, 45W fast charging Gaming Features GT Shoulder Triggers, 90FPS BGMI support GT Shoulder Triggers, 90FPS support Design Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, LED light strips Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, LED light strips Colour Options Dark Green (others possible) Blade White, (other colors available) Operating System Expected Android v15, XOS UI Android v15, XOS UI 5G Support Yes Yes Other Features Customisable gaming triggers, BGMI-90FPS Customisable gaming triggers, BGMI-90FPS Expected Launch Date August 8, 2025 Launched May 2025

Infinix GT 30 5G+: What the upgrades mean for users?

Enhanced Gaming: Faster chipset plus 90FPS support means more immersive and stutter-free gaming sessions.

Improved Multitasking: More RAM and efficient chipset translate to smoother switching between apps and better daily performance.

Personalised Style: Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and LED lighting continue to offer a unique, standout look.

Reliable Storage: Up to 256GB storage ensures ample space for heavy apps and media.

Conclusion

One of the key things about the Infinix GT 30 5G+ as opposed to GT 30 Pro is its inclusion of some significant improvements in gaming and performance without disrupting the original design elements that have made the previous model popular. The phone is going to be released in early August on Flipkart, and it can be a promising choice in a middle-ground segment of the 5G phone market with gamer features and an affordable price tag.



